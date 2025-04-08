2025 Smart #5 Brabus: new 637bhp SUV revealed

On sale Winter 2025 | Price from £57,000 (est)

In the Super Mario Bros. franchise, eating a mushroom not only makes you grow bigger, but it also gives you a nice boost in power. You could say that the Smart #5 Brabus is a result of the German brand eating its own figurative mushroom; not only is it the largest model it’s ever produced, but it’s also the brawniest.

Indeed, the high-performance, four-wheel drive Brabus will top the Smart #5 family SUV range, pumping out a hefty 637bhp from its dual-motor setup. That’s more power than you’d get from a Kia EV6 GT, although the Kia remains the faster-accelerating car: here the Smart’s 3.8sec 0-62mph time plays the Kia’s 3.5sec.