2024 Smart #3 electric car review

Meanwhile, the rest of the range (the Pro+, Premium and Brabus) get the 62kWh (usable capacity) battery that we're familiar with from the #1. A slightly higher, 150kW maximum charging speed means a 10-80% still takes around 30 minutes. By contrast, you'd be waiting about 45 minutes for the same charge in a BYD Atto 3, Honda e:Ny1 or Kia Niro EV.

Direct, coupé SUV rivals are few for a similar price, with the upcoming Peugeot e-3008 costing slightly more. There’s also the larger Skoda Enyaq Coupe.

What’s the Smart #3 like to drive?

The range of power outputs mirror those of the Smart #1. That means, unless you go for the Brabus version, all #3’s have a 268bhp electric motor driving the rear wheels. Thanks to improved aerodynamics, the Smart #3’s zippy official 0-62mph time of 5.8sec is quicker than the Smart #1’s 6.7sec figure, while also bettering what many more expensive alternatives can manage, including the Enyaq Coupé and the entry-level Tesla Model Y RWD.

The performance-focused Brabus version remains hilariously quick. You still get 422bhp delivered via twin motors for four-wheel drive, but the 0-62mph time of 3.7sec makes it 0.2sec quicker than the #1 Brabus. Indeed, it matches the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 SUV, which costs nearly three times the price.