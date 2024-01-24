Best new car warranties

If the car gets damaged while it ’s being used inappropriately – for example, if it’s being used as a taxi or on a race track – it won’t be fixed under warranty.

Why has my new car warranty claim been rejected?

First, you need to understand why the warranty provider has decided not to pay out. If it’s because the faulty item is specified in the terms and conditions as not being covered, there’s little you can do.

However, if you think there’s no exemption and the manufacturer should be paying out, you have a couple of options. If the warranty has been supplied by a car maker or its dealer network, you should contact the customer services department, stating what the problem is and asking them to investigate and see if your claim should be honoured. If you have no joy, you can lodge a complaint with The Motor Ombudsman, an impartial arbitration service that specialises in resolving issues between consumers and motor industry businesses.

Which brands are best at paying for warranty repairs?

One big criticism of car warranties is that while the first two years are provided by the car maker, subsequent years are often provided as an insurance policy administered by franchised dealers. The latter can cover fewer areas of the car and have more restrictions. And some car owners have told us it ’s been difficult to get dealers to agree to do work they believe should be covered by the warranty.

To find out what percentage of new cars were repaired for free within the most common three-year warranty period, we examined data from the latest What Car? Reliability Survey. The survey contains real-life information on 21,732 vehicles, with their owners telling us whether they went wrong and, if so, how much they cost to repair.