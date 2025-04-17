Are Kia cars reliable? Most and least reliable models revealed

Kia is known as a value-for-money brand that's been at the forefront of the drive to pure electric vehicles. It has built up a strong reputation for dependability with all models backed by its comprehensive seven-year warranty.

Overall, Kia has a very good reputation for reliability, with owners reporting that only 20% their cars had any issues in the previous two years. It's also one of the best brands for fixing faults for free: 91% of owners didn't have to contribute to the cost of repairing faults.

Mazda was 11th out of 31 most reliable car brands in the latest What Car? Reliability Survey with a score of 93.4%. Its score and place relative to other brands has slipped a little in the past year, though: in 2023 it was eighth out of 32, with a score of 93.8%.