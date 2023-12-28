2023 What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable small SUVs

The Small SUV class is one of the fastest-growing, with new models seemingly arriving every week. Although they're not the roomiest cars on sale, they tend to have chunky styling and some have fairly high driving positions.

The good news is that this popular car class is proving robust. In fact, it's consistently the highest scoring sector in our annual Reliability Survey, meaning most of the small SUVs you can choose from will be a sound bet as a second-hand buy.

The survey contains data on 21,732 cars that span 178 models from 32 different brands. Compiled in association with MotorEasy, it awards a rating for each model and brand based on two crucial factors: how much they cost owners in repair bills and how long they spent in the garage getting fixed.