2023 What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable small SUVs
In our annual Reliability Survey, we ask readers to rate the dependability of cars aged up to five years old. Here we list the most and least reliable small SUVs in the UK...
The Small SUV class is one of the fastest-growing, with new models seemingly arriving every week. Although they're not the roomiest cars on sale, they tend to have chunky styling and some have fairly high driving positions.
The good news is that this popular car class is proving robust. In fact, it's consistently the highest scoring sector in our annual Reliability Survey, meaning most of the small SUVs you can choose from will be a sound bet as a second-hand buy.
The survey contains data on 21,732 cars that span 178 models from 32 different brands. Compiled in association with MotorEasy, it awards a rating for each model and brand based on two crucial factors: how much they cost owners in repair bills and how long they spent in the garage getting fixed.
To give car buyers more information about what to look out for on potential purchases, we also ask car owners to let us know which components caused the most grief. Our used car reliability data covers cars aged from six to 20 years old.
The 2024 What Car? Reliability Survey is live, tell us about your car now
Most reliable small SUVs
1. Suzuki Ignis (2016-present)
Reliability rating 99.4%
What went wrong? Gearbox/clutch 5%
The Suzuki Ignis is one of the smallest SUVs you can buy, so it might not suit everyone, but it is the most dependable. Just 5% of the cars we were told about had a failure. Although issues with the gearbox/ clutch could be serious, they were resolved swiftly and cheaply: all cars were back on the road in less than a day and all remedial work was done for free.
Owner’s view: “So pleased I chose this little beauty; it’s just so dependable.”
2. Mazda CX-3 (2016-2023)
Reliability rating 98.3%
The 2016-2023 Mazda CX-3 isn’t perfect (10% of the cars in our survey went wrong), but everything that went wrong was fixed for free, so no owners were landed with surprise bills. The bodywork and brakes were the only areas to cause upset, and all cars could still be driven and were put right and back on the road in less than a week.
3. Hyundai Kona (2017-2023)
Reliability rating 98.2%
Petrol-engined versions of the Hyundai Kona suffered fewer faults than their electric cousins: 10% went wrong, versus 21% of examples of the Hyundai Kona Electric. Hyundai paid for all repairs, but two-thirds took up to seven days to fix and the rest took even longer. Problem areas included engine and non-engine electrics and the sat-nav/infotainment system.
4. Audi Q2 (2016-present)
Reliability rating 98.1%
Only minor issues that were quick and affordable to fix bothered Audi Q2 owners. Overall, 11% of the cars reported on went wrong with issues spread between the air-con system, bodywork, engine, interior trim and non-engine electrics. All affected cars could still be driven and 80% of them were back on the road in less than a week. Similarly, 80% of remedial work was done for free, and owners who had to contribute to costs paid no more than £50 per fault.
5. Toyota Yaris Cross (2021-present)
Reliability rating 98.0%
Electrical issues were the most common complaint from Toyota Yaris Cross owners, who told us 13% of their cars suffered a glitch. There were also a small percentage of problems with the bodywork. Although 60% of faults were rectified in a day or less, the other 40% took more than a week to put right. The best news for owners is that all affected cars were fixed for free by Toyota and its dealers.
6. Mini Countryman (2017-present)
Reliability rating 97.7%
Only 5% of the Mini Countrymans in our survey went wrong, but 25% of those that did were out of action for more than a week. And some issues were serious enough to render 50% of cars undriveable. Problem areas included the battery, bodywork, gearbox/clutch and non-engine electrics. On a positive note, Mini covered the cost of all repairs.
7. 2015-2022 Honda HR-V
Reliability rating 97.4%
Although 9% of the 2015-2022 Honda HR-Vs in our survey had a problem, most were resolved quickly and at little or no cost to owners. Half of faulty cars were fixed in a day or less and the rest were put right in less than a week. Honda paid for the repairs for 67% of vehicles, and only 17% of vehicles cost up to £500 to get back on the road. Problems spanned a wide range of components including the air-con, battery, engine electrics, exhaust, gearbox/clutch and sat-nav/infotainment system.
8. Volkswagen T-Cross (2019-present)
Reliability rating 96.9%
Owners told us that 15% of their Volkswgen T-Cross small SUVs had any bugbears, with the electrics and exhaust the main culprits. Volkswagen paid for the repairs on 83% of cars, and those who had to pay weren’t asked for more than £50. Although all cars could still be driven, two thirds were out of action for more than a week.
9. Suzuki Vitara (2015-present)
Reliability rating 96.7%
The Suzuki Vitara only lost marks because more than 50% of the cars reported on were in the workshop for more than a week. Overall, 8% of the cars we were told about went wrong; the most commonly cited problem areas were the gearbox/clutch and suspension. While Suzuki covered the cost of 78% of repairs, none of the remaining bills topped £200.
10. 2016-2019 Vauxhall Mokka X
Reliability rating 96.3%
Fourteen percent of the 2016-2019 Vauxhall Mokka Xs reported on went wrong, but two thirds of issues were resolved in a day or less, and the rest were put right in less than a week. Vauxhall covered the cost of all remedial work. Problem areas included the brakes, exhaust and interior trim.
Least reliable small SUVs
1. Citroën C3 Aircross (2017-present)
Reliability rating 84.3%
What went wrong? Air-con 6%, bodywork 6%, brakes 6%, engine 6%, engine electrics 6%, non-engine electrics 6%
The Citroën C3 Aircross isn’t ageing well. Twenty-nine percent of the cars we were told about went wrong, suffering issues in a wide range of areas. Although Citroën covered the cost of 71% of repairs, 14% of owners paid up to £500 for their cars to be fixed, and another 14% paid more than £1500. No repairs were swift: 43% spent up to a week in the workshop and the rest were there for longer than that.
Owner’s view “The electrics are very iffy and have a mind of their own.Very disappointing for a three-year-old car.”
2. MG ZS petrol (2017-present)
Reliability rating 87.7%
Petrol versions of the MG ZS struck more problems than the pure electric version (the MG ZS EV), with a fault rate of 33% (versus 25%). Engine and non-engine electrical systems gave the most grief. MG paid for 93% of repairs, and no bills topped £200, but around half of the cars reported on took more than a week to fix.
3. Skoda Kamiq (2019-present)
Reliability rating 88.6%
A total of 43% of examples of the Skoda Kamiq went wrong, mainly with engine, exhaust or sat-nav/ infotainment glitches. Skoda paid for 93% of repairs, and those who had to pay didn’t need to find more than £50 per fault. However, only 22% of cars were put right within a day, with 35% being out of action for more than a week.
Reliability of small SUVs aged up to five years old
|Rank
|Make and model
|Score
|1
|Suzuki Ignis (2016-present)
|99.4%
|2
|2016-2023 Mazda CX-3
|98.3%
|3
|Hyundai Kona (2017-2023)
|98.2%
|4
|Audi Q2 (2016-present)
|98.1%
|5
|Toyota Yaris Cross (2021-present)
|98.0%
|6
|Mini Countryman (2017-present)
|97.7%
|7
|2015-2022 Honda HR-V
|97.4%
|8
|Volkswagen T-Cross (2019-present)
|96.9%
|9
|Suzuki Vitara (2015-present)
|96.7%
|10
|2016-2019 Vauxhall Mokka X
|96.3%
|11
|2013-2019 Renault Captur
|95.9%
|12
|Nissan Juke (2020-present)
|95.4%
|13
|Dacia Duster (2018-present)
|95.2%
|14
|Volkswagen T-Roc (2018-present)
|95.0%
|15
|2013-2021 Suzuki SX4 S-Cross
|93.6%
|16
|Seat Arona (2018-present)
|91.8%
|17
|Ford Puma (2019-present)
|90.0%
|18
|Renault Captur (2019-present)
|89.8%
|19
|Kia Stonic (2017-present)
|88.8%
|20
|Skoda Kamiq (2019-present)
|88.6%
|21
|MG ZS petrol (2017-present)
|87.7%
|22
|Citroën C3 Aircross (2017-present)
|84.3%
How the survey was carried out
To compile the annual What Car? Reliability Survey, conducted in association with MotorEasy, we ask thousands of car owners to tell us how dependable their cars have been over the previous 24 months. The survey was open from December 2022 to 30 June 2023, and was sent out to whatcar.com readers and subscribers.
To assess the seriousness of any faults that are reported on by owners, we ask them to tell us how long each one kept the car off the road and how much it cost to fix. We use a combination of these two details to create a reliability rating for each model and brand. The latest survey had 21,7 32 responses and that enabled us to report on 178 models (up to five years old) from 32 brands.
About the report author
Claire Evans has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years with a focus on consumer issues for much of that time. She was the advice columnist for Carweek magazine in the 1990s, and also spent six years working on motoring content for Which?.
Claire launched the What Car? Reliability Survey in 2017, and since then has helped thousands of buyers choose the most reliable new cars and SUVs, as well as the most dependable used cars.
<< Previous | Next: Most and least reliable family SUVs >>
