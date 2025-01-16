NEW REVIEWS:

Car of the Year Awards 2025: Best small SUV for value
Car of the Year Awards 2025: Best small SUV for value

A small SUV's compact size mustn’t come at the expense of practicality and should be reflected by low running costs. It should ride comfortably, too, while maintaining a sense of fun...

Best Small SUV for Value

Dacia Duster 1.2 TCe 130 4x2 Expression

Dacia Duster front left driving
They say you can’t put a price on love, but you can put a price on a new car, and the Dacia Duster’s is low enough to have buyers swooning at the bargain they’re getting. 

In its rugged-looking latest iteration, the Duster offers more car for your money than ever, being slightly larger than its predecessor, with more modern underpinnings that aid its ride and handling. Although it still falls short of the Lexus LBX and Volkswagen T-Roc for comfort and refinement, the Duster has a smoother, softer ride than the MG ZS, its closest rival on price. 

Dacia Duster front seats

The Duster is now available as a hybrid, but we prefer the new mild hybrid 1.2-litre petrol version; not only is it cheaper to buy, but it’s also very nearly as efficient and quick as the hybrid. In fact, it feels punchier than some rivals. 

In our favourite Expression trim level, the Duster undercuts all but the ZS by thousands of pounds, and the latter car isn’t as practical or comfortable. No, the Duster doesn’t look or feel as smart inside as the MG (much less the LBX), but it offers plenty of space for six-footers front and rear, and the boot is larger than those of most other small SUVs. For the money, there’s lots to love.

See all of our Car of the Year 2025 winners >>

