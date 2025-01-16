Car of the Year Awards 2025: Best small SUV for value

They say you can’t put a price on love, but you can put a price on a new car, and the Dacia Duster’s is low enough to have buyers swooning at the bargain they’re getting.

In its rugged-looking latest iteration, the Duster offers more car for your money than ever, being slightly larger than its predecessor, with more modern underpinnings that aid its ride and handling. Although it still falls short of the Lexus LBX and Volkswagen T-Roc for comfort and refinement, the Duster has a smoother, softer ride than the MG ZS, its closest rival on price.