Car of the Year Awards 2024: Coupé/Convertible of the Year

Not very many years ago, removing the roof from a coupé to create a convertible would turn what felt like an oak chest of drawers into a soggy cardboard box. We’re talking about structural integrity; it’s incredibly important, determining how a car handles, rides and feels. It helps the BMW 4 Series Coupé to be the sharpest car in its class to drive, and its topless BMW 4 Series Convertible sibling is very close behind.

In fact, without driving them back to back, you’d never know the difference. The steering is still razor-sharp and the convertible shares the coupé’s fabulous cornering poise. It takes a sizeable pothole to remind you that the front and rear windows aren’t linked by solid metal (you’ll feel it as a shimmy through the steering wheel), and even this really doesn’t detract from the fun – especially when the roof is down on a sunny day.