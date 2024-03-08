Best convertibles 2024 – the best and worst drop-tops named
When the sun comes up, the roof can come down. Here are the very best convertibles on sale today - and the worst...
Despite a dwindling number of convertible options available to the new car buyer, Britain still loves a drop-top. For those rarest of occasions when the temperature allows it and the sky is blue, there's little more thrilling than the feel of the wind in your hair.
The best models offer more than just limitless headroom, though. They are also great to drive, despite needing extra body strengthening to support them once the roof has been taken away, and look fantastic. Some of them are surprisingly practical, too.
And after driving every single convertible on sale, our expert team of road testers agree that it's the BMW 4 Series Convertible that is the very best of breed. We tested every convertible you can buy, with their roofs up and down in a variety of weather conditions, so our verdict is one you can trust when you're thinking of buying a new convertible.
Below we list our current top 10 best convertibles – and reveal the one we suggest you avoid. If any of them take your fancy, just click on the relevant link to find out more or see how much you could save with our free New Car Deals service.
Our pick: 420i M Sport 2dr Step Auto
Strengths
- Range-topping M440i is seriously rapid
- More fun to drive than direct rivals
- More room in the back than you might imagine
Weaknesses
- Some wind and tyre noise
- Back seats don't split and fold down
- Divisive looks
The greatest compliment that we can pay the BMW 4 Series is that on its journey from coupé to convertible, it has remained thoroughly excellent to drive – something that’s so often not the case, given the extra weight and strengthening which a convertible car needs.
In the 4 Series, however, it retains the sharp handling and punchy performance which we so enjoy in the coupé. Plus, the 4 series features the kind of high-tech, comfortable interior which will make even long journeys a breeze, and it’s even relatively practical for your family.
While you could opt for the potent M440i version, which is powered by a 369bhp 3.0-litre petrol engine and can hit 62mph in just 4.5 seconds, we think the entry-level 181bhp 2.0-litre petrol is the better bet for most buyers. It's still pretty potent, dispathing the 0-62mph sprint in 7.5 seconds, yet should also keep your running costs in check.
In fact, our testers described the 4 Series Convertible as a near-flawless car, especially with the adjustable suspension of our favourite model, the M Sport Pro. Little wonder, then, that it tops our list of Britain's best convertible cars.
"Agile handling and a cosseting ride go hand in hand in the 4 Series Convertible" – Will Nightingale, Reviews Editor
Read our BMW 4 Series Convertible review
Strengths
- Decent range between charges
- Great interior
- Fun to drive around town
Weaknesses
- Tiny rear seats
- Noisy to travel in
- Pricier than Mini Convertible
No small electric car comes with more Instagrammable looks than the Fiat 500C Electric, but beyond its cutesy style, there's plenty of substance on offer here too.
You get a 42kWh battery pack that's officially capable of taking you up to 199 miles between charges – that's more than the rival Mini Electric Convertible can manage – while the 117bhp electric motor offers enough punch to make driving on tight urban streets a breeze.
The interior apes that of the Fiat 500 hatchback, which means a high-set driving position which gives you a good view over the road ahead, and an ergonomic dashboard which places all of the controls within easy reach. And while there aren't as many upmarket materials on show as in the Mini, everything does feel well screwed together.
There's not a lot of space inside the Fiat 500, but we still managed to fit a couple of carry-on suitcases into the boot when the convertible hood was folded down.
"The 500C's fabric roof can be retracted in several stages, depending on how much air you want to let in" – Darren Moss, Deputy Digital Editor
Read our Fiat 500 Electric review
Strengths
- Massive performance
- Beautifully crafted interior
- More fun to drive than most of its GT rivals
Weaknesses
- Limited rear-seat space
- Boot could be bigger
- As a cruiser, there are softer-riding alternatives
Okay, so the Aston Martin DB12 Volante is ultimately less practical than many of the other cars on this list, but in terms of outright driving thrills, it walks over almost any other rival.
It offers massive performance courtesy of a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine sourced from Mercedes-AMG, plus a beautifully crafted interior. But while there's 671bhp on offer, the DB12 doesn't feel difficult to drive – indeed, it's perfectly happy to pootle around town, helped by feelsome steering and a nicely settled ride.
As a grand tourer, the DB12 Volante is as good as it gets, blending comfort with sporty handling in a way that few rivals can match. If you're sitting in its front seats, you'll find that you have plenty of room to stretch out. But while the rear seats beat some rivals for space, they'll mostly be used for short trips or – more likely – to hold a couple of weekend bags that you haven't been able to fit into the boot.
"It might not be especially practical, but the DB12 Volante is great to drive and feels special inside – indeed, its interior is much improved over that of the DB11" – Steve Huntingford, Editor
Read our Aston Martin DB12 review
Strengths
- Powerful engines
- Relatively practical
- Four-wheel drive improves V8’s all-weather driveability
Weaknesses
- Disappointing build quality
- Rear seats are only for short trips
- Fiddly infotainment system
The Mercedes-AMG SL has been the go-to luxury convertible for more than 50 years, but the latest generation is more sporting than ever.
In fact, the 55 version we recommend has a storming 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine under its bonnet, which delivers 469bhp to all four wheels – enough to get the SL to 60mph in just 3.7sec. The downside to that performance is fuel economy, and we reckon most drivers will only see high teens being read on their dashboard – meaning you can expect to spend a significant amount of time filling up.
Even so, the SL is still more of a grand tourer than an out-and-out sports car, with composed handling aided by four-wheel drive and four-wheel steering.It's even relatively practical if you ignore the slightly cramped rear seats, with more space in its boot than the rival Lexus LC. Its roof can be folded away in 15 seconds, and at speeds of up to 37mph.
"Rear seats come as standard on the Mercedes-AMG SL for the first time, but they're tiny. The front seats, however, will easily accomodate a pair of six-footers " – Lawrence Cheung, New Cars Editor
Read our Mercedes AMG SL review
Our pick: 500 5.0 [464] 2dr Auto [Mark Levinson]
Strengths
- Amazing V8 sound
- Beautifully made interior
- Sporty but still comfortable and quiet
Weaknesses
- Awful usability of the infotainment system
- Tiny rear seats and boot
- A Porsche 911 is a better driver’s car
If you want your convertible car to turn heads, few options are better than the Lexus LC Convertible – not only because of its looks, but also due to its thunderous 5.0-litre V8 engine.
That engine ensures you won't be lacking for outright pace, but the LC Convertible impresses by being quiet when you need it to be. And if you let it stretch its legs on a long motorway drive, the LC can even be relatively economical by the standards of V8-engined convertibles – we saw more than 30mpg on one such journey.
You get to enjoy the LC's talents from a high-quality, eye-catching interior which is surprisingly spacious for your front passengers. We say front, because your rear passengers will struggle to get into the LC's rearmost seats even if they're not very tall – we suspect that in most cases the rear bench will instead be used for extra storage psace.
Elsewhere, it's a shame that the LC's infotainment system isn't easier to use – the screen in the rival Porsche 911 Cabriolet is far easier to get along with and looks fancier.
"The LC's four-seat interior is swathed in lovely leather and packed with kit, while refinement is excellent when the roof is raised" – Stuart Milne, Digital Editor
Read our Lexus LC Convertible review
Our pick: 114kW 42.2kWh 3dr Auto
Strengths
- Peppy in-town performance
- Sharp steering
- Fun around town
Weaknesses
- Limited real-world range when driven in a spirited manner
- Rivals are quicker in a straight line
- Tiny rear seats
Abarth is Fiat's performance division, so it should come as no surprise that the 500e Convertible shares many of the same positive attributes as its Fiat sibling. That means it's good to drive easy to weave in and out of city traffic.
What the 500e gains over its sibling is more power – in fact, it's boosted from 117bhp to 153bhp, resulting in a 0-62mph sprint time of 7.0sec. That's marginally quicker than the petrol-powered Abarth 595.
With a 37.8kWh (usable capacity) battery, the Abarth 500e Convertible has an official range of 157 miles – and less in real-world conditions. That means lots of charging stops if you're going on longer trips – thankfully, the 500e's battery can be charged from 0-80% in just over half an hour if you use the fastest public chargers.
Inside, unique touches include sport seats, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, contrasting stitching and aluminium pedal covers. Speaking of the seats, we wish the driver's seat was mounted a little lower, because taller drivers might feel as though they're perched on the car rather than in it.
"A tablet-style 10.25in infotainment display comes as standard, as well as a 7.0in screen for driver information" – George Hill, Staff Writer
Read our Abarth 500e review
Strengths
- Strong engines
- Smart interior
- Cheap by drop-top standards
Weaknesses
- Tight rear space
- Small boot
- Firm ride
If you like your convertibles small and cute, look no further than the Mini Convertible. You get the same smart styling and good driving dynamics as the modern Mini hatchback, but there's also an electric folding fabric roof for when the sun is out.
There's a choice of three petrol engines to choose from, with the entry-level 1.5-litre version being our favourite for its peppy performance and reasonable running costs. If you want more oomph, then consider the 176bhp 2.0-litre petrol motor in the Cooper S, or the 228bhp version in the range-topping John Cooper Works model.
If you'd rather commute without using a drop of fuel, then there's also a fully electric version of the Mini Convertible. You might be hard pressed to find one, though, because just 150 were ever sold.
While there are, tehnically, four seats inside the Mini Convertible, your rear passengers don't get a lot of space. At least you can get more into the boot than you could into the Fiat 500 Cabrio.
"The Mini Convertible has offset pedals, just like those of the Mazda MX-5, which might be an issue for shorter drivers" – Neil Winn, Deputy Reviews Editor
Read our Mini Convertible review
Strengths
- Solid build quality
- Class-leading infotainment
- Effortless performance
Weaknesses
- Ride is firm for a luxury cabriolet
- Not as involving to drive as sportier rivals
- Rear space is poor given the size of the car
If you have deep pockets and want your convertible to be luxurious as well as thrilling, then the BMW 8 Series Convertible is likely to end up on your shortlist.
The 840i model we recommend might be the entry point in the range, but it's likely to offer all the performance you need. Plus it'll be cheaper to run than the V8-engined M850i – even though that model sounds fantastic and has 523bhp to play with.
Inside you get to enjoy BMW's excellent iDrive infotainment system, which is very easy to get along with, plus more boot space than you'll find in the Lexus LC Convertible.
The quality of materials used inside the 8 Series is top-notch, while its seats are comfortable and offer lots of adjustment, meaning no matter your size and shape you should be able to find your perfect driving position quickly.
"It's sublime to drive, but the 8 Series' interior doesn't feel that much more special than the BMW 5 Series" – Claire Evans, Consumer Editor
Read our BMW 8 Series Convertible review
Strengths
- Huge performance
- Luxurious and beautifully built interior
- A genuine four-seater
Weaknesses
- Range-topping W12 sounds flat
- Not as comfortable as coupé
- Missing some safety kit
We know most owners of the Bentley Continental GT Convertible will find themselves driving along a beautiful coastal road while heading to their Summer bolthole in Southern France on a picture-perfect day. However, at the wheel of the Bentley, it's easy to imagine yourself doing so.
Of course, any car wearing a Bentley badge needs to be luxurious, and the Continental GT offers this in spades, with just about every surface trimmed in polished wood or soft leather – in fact, the interior of the rival Aston Martin DB12 Volante feels positively cheap in comparison.
When it comes to engine choice, we’d take the ‘entry-level’ V8 engine over the flagship W12, because it sounds better and is happier to rev.
"The V8-engined Continental GT Convertible can crack the 0-60mph sprint in 4.0sec, just 0.4sec behind the W12 model. That's despite having four fewer cylinders, and being down on power to the tune of 108bhp" – Lawrence Cheung, New Cars Editor
Read our Bentley Continental GT Convertible review
Our pick: 1.5 TSI EVO Style 2dr
Strengths
- Comfortable with roof up or down
- Generous equipment levels
- High-up driving position
Weaknesses
- Extra weight blunts performance
- Touch-sensitive controls can be awkward to use
- Body flexes over bumps
Open-top SUVs are a pretty rare sight on UK roads, but there are lots of reasons to enjoy the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet.
For one, there's the sheer enjoyment of having the raised ride height and chunky looks of an SUV, mixed with the open-top thrills of a convertible. The T-Roc Cabriolet is a comfy choice, and there's a good range of petrol engines to choose from.
The 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine, in particular, offers punchy performance, while also keeping your running costs in check. There's little need to venture beyond entry-level Style trim, either, because this comes with everything you're likely to want, including dual-zone climate control, automatic lights and wipers and 17in alloy wheels.
Other plus points include proper space for adults on the rear seats, and space for six carry-on suitcases in the T-Roc Cabriolet's boot. Plus, the rear seats split and fold if you need to turn the rear of your T-Roc Cabriolet into an open-top van.
"Being a tall SUV, there is some body lean through corners, but the T-Roc Cabriolet's ride is good – which is a bonus when travelling on battered British roads" – Darren Moss, Deputy Digital Editor
Read our Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet review
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
The Fiat 500C Hybrid has a desirable image and is easy enough to drive around town. However, it is difficult to get comfortable in and generally outclassed in all areas by the more grown-up Mini Convertible. Read our review
Best used convertibles
The days are officially getting longer again, so if you fancy making the most of those precious rays you'll want a used convertible. Here's a list of our top 10 favourites
Fiat 500 Cabrio long-term test
Is a convertible electric car a viable proposition or too much of a compromise? We're finding out by living with the Fiat 500 Cabrio