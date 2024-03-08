Best convertibles 2024 – the best and worst drop-tops named

Despite a dwindling number of convertible options available to the new car buyer, Britain still loves a drop-top. For those rarest of occasions when the temperature allows it and the sky is blue, there's little more thrilling than the feel of the wind in your hair.

The best models offer more than just limitless headroom, though. They are also great to drive, despite needing extra body strengthening to support them once the roof has been taken away, and look fantastic. Some of them are surprisingly practical, too.

And after driving every single convertible on sale, our expert team of road testers agree that it's the BMW 4 Series Convertible that is the very best of breed. We tested every convertible you can buy, with their roofs up and down in a variety of weather conditions, so our verdict is one you can trust when you're thinking of buying a new convertible.