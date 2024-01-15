Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best small electric SUV of the Year

Some reviewers have criticised the #1 for being the antithesis of everything the Smart brand had come to represent. However, while we agree with that assessment, we see it as great news.

You see, until recently, Smart specialised in tiny cars that were unlike anything else on the road. The trouble was that they were impractical and uncomfortable. By contrast, as a small electric SUV, the Smart #1 sits in one of the most competitive sectors of the new car market, and yet it still manages to better all of its rivals.

Inside, it gives four occupants loads of room in which to stretch out – more than they get in the closely related Volvo EX30. And while this has been achieved by making the boot small, Smart provides a sliding rear bench that allows you to trade some of that passenger space for a larger luggage capacity when needed.