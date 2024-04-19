Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable diesel cars

Diesel cars may have fallen out of favour with the Government and the car buying public in general, but they are still a viable proposition for many drivers.

They can be the best option for high-mileage motorway motorists because they’re usually more economical on fuel than their petrol counterparts, generally go further on a tank of fuel and are quicker to refuel than pure electric models alternatives.

A diesel model is also a good choice if you want a good tow car with plenty of oomph for pulling a caravan or trailer.