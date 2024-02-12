2023 What Car? Reliability Survey: Most and least reliable 7-seaters

Anyone with a larger family or the need to transport up to six people occasionally will appreciate the added versatility of a seven-seat car.

Buyers can choose between large SUVs and MPVs, but when it comes to reliability survey results, they need to be rather selective because MPVs are one of the lowest-scoring car classes.

In contrast, large SUVs are mostly pretty robust, scoring 92.6% in last year's survey and 92.9 this time round.