Skoda Kodiaq long-term test: report 4

19 March 2025 – Let's dance

My Skoda Kodiaq has me thinking of BBC Saturday evening stalwart, Strictly Come Dancing. Every series brings a new array of contestants, and – when first divulged – their names are often met with a “no way can they be a good dancer” from the keyboards of the social media masses.

Sometimes, though, they confound expectations. Take Bill Bailey; he’s musically gifted, possessed of terrific comedic timing and evidently knows what he’s talking about in any of the TV panel shows and documentaries he appears in. But a graceful dancer? Well, after witnessing him on the boards for the first time, the judges ranked him second worst of the 10 dancers in contention. And yet, seemingly against all odds, he went on to win Strictly’s 18th season.