Skoda Kodiaq long-term test: report 4
Skoda Kodiaq long-term test: report 4

Skoda's biggest combustion-engined SUV seats seven and looks like good value, but what's it like to live with? We're finding out...

John Bradshaw
Published07 April 2025
19 March 2025 – Let's dance

My Skoda Kodiaq has me thinking of BBC Saturday evening stalwart, Strictly Come Dancing. Every series brings a new array of contestants, and – when first divulged – their names are often met with a “no way can they be a good dancer” from the keyboards of the social media masses.

Sometimes, though, they confound expectations. Take Bill Bailey; he’s musically gifted, possessed of terrific comedic timing and evidently knows what he’s talking about in any of the TV panel shows and documentaries he appears in. But a graceful dancer? Well, after witnessing him on the boards for the first time, the judges ranked him second worst of the 10 dancers in contention. And yet, seemingly against all odds, he went on to win Strictly’s 18th season.

Likewise, to look at it, I would never have guessed that my Skoda Kodiaq could possibly be as agile as it is. Okay, it’s no ballerina, but nor is it the sumo wrestler I had it pegged as. I was expecting to have to cajole it to go around corners, and I’m genuinely surprised by its willingness on a twisty road – largely thanks to its steering. Around town, it’s lightness takes the effort out of manoeuvring in tight spots, but when the roads widen, the traffic evaporates and my speed increases, it gains enough weight to feel positive and confidence inspiring on flowing bends. 

Car deals
View all deals

And, on those kinds of roads, the Kodiaq is actually a pleasure to drive, with surprisingly little body lean, plenty of grip and reassuring traction on slippery surfaces thanks to the standard four-wheel drive system – and my car’s all-season tyres. There are limits, though. When the roads get properly twisty, the Kodiaq feels rather more cumbersome; my previous Skoda Kamiq would be more at home. But I also enjoy the feeling of weightiness that comes with the Kodiaq’s greater bulk.

Bear in mind, too, that my car doesn’t have the optional Performance Package (£965), which gives you driving modes to stiffen or soften the suspension and recalibrate the steering for a sportier or more easygoing drive, depending on your mood. I’d be curious to try it, but I think the Kodiaq’s adept enough without it, striking a happy compromise between comfort and control. And however clever the driving modes are, none of them can possibly shrink the Skoda’s imposing dimensions when the lanes are really tight. I’d probably channel Strictly’s late, great Len Goodman and give the Kodiaq's dancing skills a score of "SEVEN!" out of ten.

