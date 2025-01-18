Skoda Kodiaq long-term test
Skoda's biggest combustion-engined SUV seats seven and looks like good value, but what's it like to live with? We're finding out...
The car Skoda Kodiaq 1.5 TSI 150 e-Tec DSG SE L Run by John Bradshaw, chief photographer
Why it’s here To see if Skoda's seven-seater can provide a winning blend of comfort, practicality and economy
Needs to Tackle long trips with ease, carry bulky loads and be frugal at the pumps
Mileage 655 List price £42,205 Official fuel economy 44.5mpg Test fuel economy 43.0mpg Options Bronx Gold metallic paint (£650), Winter Pack (£325), Heated Windscreen (£340), Light and View Plus Package (£175), 19in Halti Anthracite polished alloy wheels (£125)
16 Jan 2025 – Going up in the world
We've all been there. You're on holiday, visiting somewhere you love and have been to many times before. You wake in your hotel room, get dressed for breakfast and begin your traipse down the corridor towards where the buffet is in full swing.
You see a flood of light ahead; one of the executive suites is being prepared, its door wide open. As you pass, you crane your neck, nonchalantly, to sneak a glimpse of how the other half live. Your own deluxe double room is very nice, but you nevertheless eye the separate living and study areas, walk-in wardrobe and balcony of the more expensive rooms with envy. And it's this which has led me to run a Skoda Kodiaq.
For the last six months, my company car was a Skoda Kamiq, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. It did everything a small SUV ought to have done, really; it was easy to drive, comfy on long trips, nippy enough and impressively economical. Every time I saw a Kodiaq, though, the green-eyed monster crept up and tapped me on the shoulder.
The Kodiaq is, of course, a seven-seat SUV, and a very good one at that – it holds our four star rating. It's now up to me to find our what the Kodiaq is like to live with. I've already excitedly explored every bit of its interior, including trying all seven of its seats, just like I might have if I'd snuck into that executive hotel suite.
As it happens, my new Kodiaq actually has a number of similarities with my previous Kamiq. Not only is it the same trim level, SE-L, but it also has the same engine; the 148bhp, petrol 1.5 TSI, albeit connected to a seven-speed automatic gearbox rather than a six-speed manual. I noted that this lent the smaller Kamiq a respectable turn of speed, so I'm already interested to see how it will fare in the rather heavier Kodiaq; 0-62mph officially takes 9.9sec, which doesn't seem too sluggish on paper.
In the Kodiaq, SE-L trim brings a handsome list of standard equipment. For starters, there's a 13.0in infotainment screen, including sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring. This closely neighbours a 10.25in digital driver's display, or Virtual Cockpit, as Skoda calls it.
You look at this from an electrically adjustable driver's seat trimmed in a blend of real and artificial leather, with adjustable lumbar support and a memory function. Front-seat occupants get their own climate adjustment zones, and there's a third for those in the second row. The dashboard also incorporates a charging pad for a mobile phone, and this can even cool your phone while it takes on power.
But, as they say, go big or go home, and I've added a few options to really do the job properly. In the Kamiq, I regretted having not ordered the Winter Pack, and I've not made that mistake this time. For an extra £325, This gives the Kodiaq heated seats in the front and on the second row, as well as – joy of joys – a heated steering wheel. Oddly, the pack doesn't include a heated front windscreen, though, so I added one – for another £340 – to help me keep a clear view ahead on icy days.
Speaking of having a clear view, I've also added the Light and View Plus Package (£175), which adds a matrix feature to the LED headlights. This means they can shape the light that they cast in such a way that more of the road ahead is illuminated, without dazzling other road users. The package also adds a horizontal LED strip to the front grille. Finally, the Kodiaq also has anthracite highlights to its 19in alloy wheels (£125) and natty Bronx Gold metallic paint (£650), which I reckon helps this substantial machine to look quite surprisingly light on its feet. It also contrasts attractively with the privacy glass that comes as standard.
The final, out-of-the-door price of my Kodiaq is £41,850. Not pocket change, then, but handily undercutting a number of other seven-seaters, such as the Kia Sorento, and closer to the Peugeot 5008 on price. Could it be money well spent, then? Well, if it lives up to the standards set by its smaller Kamiq sister, but it brings me even more comfort, refinement and practicality, the Kodiaq seems unlikely to disappoint.
