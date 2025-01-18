Skoda Kodiaq long-term test

For the last six months, my company car was a Skoda Kamiq, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. It did everything a small SUV ought to have done, really; it was easy to drive, comfy on long trips, nippy enough and impressively economical. Every time I saw a Kodiaq, though, the green-eyed monster crept up and tapped me on the shoulder.

The Kodiaq is, of course, a seven-seat SUV, and a very good one at that – it holds our four star rating. It's now up to me to find our what the Kodiaq is like to live with. I've already excitedly explored every bit of its interior, including trying all seven of its seats, just like I might have if I'd snuck into that executive hotel suite.

As it happens, my new Kodiaq actually has a number of similarities with my previous Kamiq. Not only is it the same trim level, SE-L, but it also has the same engine; the 148bhp, petrol 1.5 TSI, albeit connected to a seven-speed automatic gearbox rather than a six-speed manual. I noted that this lent the smaller Kamiq a respectable turn of speed, so I'm already interested to see how it will fare in the rather heavier Kodiaq; 0-62mph officially takes 9.9sec, which doesn't seem too sluggish on paper.