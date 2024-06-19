In partnership with Auto Trader
Used test: Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
If you're after a reasonably priced seven-seat SUV, a used Skoda Kodiaq or VW Tiguan Allspace might already be on your radar. But which one should you buy?...
The contenders
Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TDI 150 4x4 SE L
List price when new £30,595
Price today £17,000*
Available from 2016-present
Modern Skodas tend to be classy and comfortable, so does the Kodiaq follow suit?
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2.0 TDI 190 4Motion SEL DSG
List price when new £37,730
Price today £17,000*
Available from 2018-present
A used Tiguan Allspace looks like great value, considering the space and practicality on offer
*Price today is based on a 2018 model with average mileage and full service history, correct at time of writing
No, we didn't fall asleep on our keyboard, that really is our Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace test car's name. Essentially, the '2.0 TDI 190' part relates to its 2.0-litre diesel engine and power figure, '4Motion' denotes four-wheel drive, 'SE L' the trim and 'DSG' the automatic gearbox.
It's a lot to take in, we know, but you could argue that it suits the model: a big name for a big car. After all, the Allspace is a stretched, seven-seat version of the regular VW Tiguan, which itself is already a sizeable SUV.
When used, its price point is the only thing not so substantial, seeing as a 2018 model (in the trim/engine combo featured above) costs around £17,000. Now, that's not cheap per se, but that's a reasonably small number next to what most seven-seat SUVs will have you paying.
We say 'most', because the Skoda Kodiaq exists and you can buy one of those for similar money. It'll also be a 2018 model, plus it too sports four-wheel drive and diesel power.
Driving
Performance, ride, handling, refinement
Mind you, the Kodiaq's 2.0-litre diesel engine has 148bhp, while the Tiguan's has 187bhp. So, it's no surprise that the latter car is quicker – albeit it not by as much as you might suspect. Against our stopwatch, the Kodiaq managed a 0-60mph time of 9.7sec and the Tiguan 8.7sec.
Both of those times are respectable: with either car, you can get up to speed, whether that be around town or on the motorway, with decent gusto. And, during everyday, casual driving, you rarely notice the Tiguan's extra oomph.
Our test cars were fitted with optional adaptive suspension from new – a £980 extra on the Kodiaq and a £810 one on the Tiguan – and this means you can soften or stiffen their rides at will. In Comfort mode, the pair have impressively smooth rides (to a similar degree), smothering road imperfections very well.
However, you'll want to leave the Kodiaq in that Comfort setting, because firmer settings make the ride noticeably, well, firmer, but they don't transform its handling capabilities. The Tiguan, on the other hand, still remains rather complaint in its firmer settings, yet it's the better handler. Mind you, it's superior regardless of your chosen setting.
Like when we spoke about performance, the difference isn't huge, though. The Kodiaq is more than capable enough when the road gets twisty, even if it has slightly more body lean and less precision in the steering. There's good grip and composure to lean on.
The theme of the Tiguan being marginally better to drive continues into refinement: the Kodiaq is a quiet cruiser, but the Tiguan is that little bit quieter. The difference can be attributed to the Kodiaq generating more wind noise.
