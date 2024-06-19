Used test: Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

List price when new £30,595 Price today £17,000* Available from 2016-present

Modern Skodas tend to be classy and comfortable, so does the Kodiaq follow suit?

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2.0 TDI 190 4Motion SEL DSG

List price when new £37,730

Price today £17,000*

Available from 2018-present

A used Tiguan Allspace looks like great value, considering the space and practicality on offer

*Price today is based on a 2018 model with average mileage and full service history, correct at time of writing

No, we didn't fall asleep on our keyboard, that really is our Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace test car's name. Essentially, the '2.0 TDI 190' part relates to its 2.0-litre diesel engine and power figure, '4Motion' denotes four-wheel drive, 'SE L' the trim and 'DSG' the automatic gearbox.

It's a lot to take in, we know, but you could argue that it suits the model: a big name for a big car. After all, the Allspace is a stretched, seven-seat version of the regular VW Tiguan, which itself is already a sizeable SUV.