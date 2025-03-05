Skoda Kodiaq long-term test: report 3

The thing is, though, if you think of the Kodiaq as a scaled-up Kamiq, it has more advantages than just greater interior volume. That extra height also translates to a notably higher driving position, and this is something I’ve really come to enjoy during my time with the Kodiaq thus far. It’s great news for visibility; perched high, I can usually see over the roofs of neighbouring cars in urban jams, making me that bit more aware of my surroundings and what the traffic is up to.

My wife and I had the front seats, while our friend Christina was able to luxuriate in the rear of the car by herself. Frankly, she might as well have been in another time zone.

In the Kamiq, you can pass travel sweets to the back seats with a simple bend of the elbow, whereas in the Kodiaq, you have to swivel your entire body and stretch your arm out. I considered rigging up a pulley system to do the job.