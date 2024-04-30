Skoda Kodiaq reader test team

As before, the Kodiaq is expected to be attractively priced against its rivals, starting at around £37,000. But will this latest iteration be good enough to take the fight to them in other ways? Some of our readers have been checking it out; here are their verdicts.

Age 60

Job Mechanical engineer

Drives Mini Paceman

“The Kodiaq is bigger and taller than I’d expected, but it’s a good-looking car. I like the fact that the front grille looks quite traditional, rather than being too outlandish.

“On the inside, there are some really useful features, such as the three customisable dials on the centre console that can be programmed to control the features you use most often.

“The digital instrument panel is bright and easy to read, and having a head-up display that projects information onto the windscreen is excellent from a safety point of view.

“Having the gear selector on a stalk behind the steering wheel might take a bit of time to get used to, but it frees up lots of space between the front seats – useful for storing things on long drives.

“Most of my regular journeys are just a couple of miles and I have a home charger, so the plugin hybrid version would be really economical for these. But it would also allow me to do longer trips without worrying about charging.

“Overall, the Kodiaq looks like a good-quality vehicle and is loaded with useful technology.”