Skoda Kodiaq long-term test: Report 2

It’s one of the “simply clever” features that Skoda is deservedly smug about in its cars. These also include an umbrella built into the driver’s door and a handy ticket-holder next to the windscreen. All of these make life that little bit easier for the Skoda driver. Of course, if I’m not in a dreadful rush, I can switch on the heated windscreen (a £340 option). With electronic elements embedded in the glass, this clears the screen much more quickly than my manual efforts can achieve. It has the ice melting and sliding off in less than a minute.

But it’s not only me that my Kodiaq looks after when things turn chilly. Passengers in the second row of seats get their own set of proper, physical heating controls. That means they can opt for a different temperature to those dialed up by either of the front-seat occupants. On a frosty day, the driver can be gently warmed while their neighbour boils and those in the rear seat sizzle, should those be the settings selected. What’s more, having specified the optional Winter Pack for £325, bottoms are treated to just as much cosiness as bodies, with heated seats in the front and second rows. Only the middle-seat occupant and those in the third row go without hotplates for their posteriors. It’s not only me, then, who’s warming to the Kodiaq.