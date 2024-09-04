New Volvo XC90 revealed: seven-seat SUV gets new interior and tech

On sale Late 2024 | Price £70,000 (est)

As anyone with brothers or sisters will tell you, when a sibling has a big achievement to celebrate, sometimes you can feel overshadowed. And that might be exactly what the Volvo XC90 has been experiencing.

You see, its parent, Volvo, has been busy launching a new line-up of electric SUVs, and both the new EX30 and EX90 have been well received by our expert reviewers. The XC90 has remained in the background as an excellent choice for those who aren’t ready to go electric, and who have large families to cart from A to B, but it hasn’t been given the same spotlight as its electric siblings – until now.