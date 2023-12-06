The cheapest company cars you can get in the UK

Whether you're running a fleet or choosing your next company car, you'll want to keep a close eye on long-term costs – and that means choosing models that don't attract too much benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax.

To help you out, we've compiled a list of the 15 car models available in the UK that will land you with the lowest tax bill possible.

As our company car tax guide explains, HMRC rewards drivers for picking models with no exhaust emissions with a rock-bottom BIK rate of 2% – and that means electric cars. For that reason, you won't find any petrols, diesels or even plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) on this list.