The cheapest company cars you can get in the UK
We've tracked down the least expensive fleet cars – starting with a model available from just £2.60 a month in BIK tax. Here are the cheapest company cars in the UK...
Whether you're running a fleet or choosing your next company car, you'll want to keep a close eye on long-term costs – and that means choosing models that don't attract too much benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax.
To help you out, we've compiled a list of the 15 car models available in the UK that will land you with the lowest tax bill possible.
As our company car tax guide explains, HMRC rewards drivers for picking models with no exhaust emissions with a rock-bottom BIK rate of 2% – and that means electric cars. For that reason, you won't find any petrols, diesels or even plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) on this list.
What you will find is a run-down of new car models that you can drive for just a few pounds a month in BIK tax.
Our list of the cheapest 15 fleet cars available starts with the Citroën Ami electric quadricycle – which is charged at just £31 A YEAR if you're a 20% tax payer.
If picking such a tiny vehicle is a compromise too far, don't worry – there are plenty of bigger and more practical options listed here that won't add too much more to your tax bill.
For each model, we give you the What Car? road testers' rating out of five stars, the name of the least expensive version, the P11D price and the monthly BIK tax for a 20% and 40% tax payer in 2023/24. There's also a link to our full review so you can read more about the car.
If you decide none of these options is right for you, you can check any car's BIK rate in seconds using our company car tax calculator.
The cheapest company cars available in the UK
1. Citroën Ami
What Car? rating 2/5
Cheapest model Ami
P11D price £7,640
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £2.60
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £5.20
This must be one of the quirkiest cars we've seen in the past few years. It's a tiny two-seater with an 8bhp motor that can get you to just 28mph and an official range of 46 miles. It's not very practical, but could suit you if you want a cheap electric car for short trips. There's also a left-hand-drive-only Citroën Ami Cargo version aimed at the (very) small van market.
2. Smart EQ Fortwo
What Car? rating 2/5
Cheapest model Premium
P11D price £22,170
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £7.42
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £14.75
Now that the larger Smart #1 has been launched, this little electric car is being discontinued, but if you can get one, it'll make a very cheap – and very easy to park – company car. Just go in with your eyes open and understand that a short-range two-seater is never going to be that well suited to long journeys or, indeed, carrying more than one passenger.
3. Smart EQ Forfour
What Car? rating 1/5
Cheapest model Premium
P11D price £22,240
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £7.42
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £14.83
The EQ Fortwo's big(ish) brother has four seats rather than two, so it's a bit more useful at the weekend. It's well equipped and very manoeuvrable, but has an unsettled ride and a short battery range. If you fancy one despite it's one-star rating, be quick – it, too, is going off sale.
4. BYD Dolphin
What Car? rating 3/5
Cheapest model Active
P11D price £26,140
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £8.75
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £17.42
Chinese brand BYD (Build Your Dreams) is new to the UK, but has already launched three electric car models and counting. The Dolphin combines a competitive price with a smart interior, good performance and a usable battery range. Rivals are better to drive, though.
5. MG4 EV
What Car? rating 5/5
Cheapest model SE
P11D price £26,940
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £9
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £18
When the MG4 EV came along, it undercut pretty much every rival electric car, so it's no surprise it appears high up on this list. The cheapest version has a fairly average electric range (up to 218 miles, officially), but an Extended Range version with an official range of 323 miles is available for a few pounds more each month.
6. Electric Fiat 500
What Car? rating 4/5
Cheapest model 500
P11D price £28,140
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £9.41
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £18.75
Electric cars may be worthy, but some lack character. That’s not something that can be said of the electric version of the 500 – it’s brimming with retro charm. It's great fun to drive too, but you'll need to be able to live with a limited range and certain practicality compromises.
7. Nissan Leaf
What Car? rating 3/5
Cheapest model Shiro
P11D price £28,440
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £9.50
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £19
The original Leaf was one of the first cars to push electrification towards the mainstream. Today’s second-generation model has many more rivals to contend with, but it’s still a solid choice, with lots of standard kit and a big boot.
8. Renault Zoe
What Car? rating 3/5
Cheapest model Techno
P11D price £29,940
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £10
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £20
The Zoe has come in for some stick after a disastrous zero-star rating from Euro NCAP. And while there’s no hiding from the Zoe’s lack of an eCall safety system or a post-collision braking system to reduce the severity of secondary impacts, it fights back with a healthy range (reckon on 200 miles or so) and sensible pricing.
9. MG ZS EV
What Car? rating 4/5
Cheapest model SE
P11D price £30,440
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £10.17
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £20.33
The ZS is the second electric model from MG to feature here, but it's arguably even more practical for your family than the MG 5 estate car also listed here. Indeed, it's roomy and has a decent range – but a smoother ride and less road noise would make a good car even better.
10. MG5 EV
What Car? rating 4/5
Cheapest model SE
P11D price £30,940
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £10.33
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £20.67
As well as being a rare example of an electric estate car, the MG5 EV rebuffs the idea that only expensive electric cars have a decent range: according to official figures, it's capable of 250 miles between charges. It also rides comfortably and has plenty of standard kit.
11. Peugeot e-208
What Car? rating 3/5
Cheapest model 100kW Active
P11D price £31,145
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £10.42
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £20.67
Peugeot's smallest model is available as a petrol or electric car, and the e-208 electric version is the smart choice if you pay BIK tax. It's not one of our favourite small electric cars, but it does have plus points, including an inviting interior that looks and feels of a high quality, and good driving manners.
12. Mazda MX-30
What Car? rating 3/5
Cheapest model 100kW Active
P11D price £31,195
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £10.42
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £20.83
This is a quirky choice, with its rear-hinged back doors, coupé-like styling, small boot and short, 124-mile official range (or just 53 miles for the range extender version). If you can live with its quirks and compromises, you'll have a well-equipped car with a well-judged ride and handling, and an appealing interior.
13. GWM ORA Funky Cat
What Car? rating 2/5
Cheapest model First Edition 48kWh
P11D price £31,940
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £10.67
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £21.33
Funky name, funky car... and while this small electric model is cute enough, it's let down by its small boot and sub-200 miles battery range. Plus, rivals are better to drive. Still, for not much more than a tenner a month, you might think those compromises are worth it.
14. Citroën ë-C4
What Car? rating 3/5
Cheapest model 100kW You
P11D price £32,140
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £10.75
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £21.42
Mixing up family car, SUV and coupé styling, the ë-C4 offers stylish looks, a comfy ride and a good-quality interior. It doesn't match its looks with much driver entertainment, though, and the electric range isn't the best.
15. Vauxhall Corsa Electric
What Car? rating 3/5
Cheapest model 100kW Design
P11D price £32,390
Monthly BIK tax at 20% £10.83
Monthly BIK tax at 40% £21.58
There isn’t one aspect of the electric Corsa that makes it stand out from its rivals, but it’s there or thereabouts in every way that matters. It’s a pleasant car to drive, with the instant low-speed punch electrified models are renowned for.
Vauxhall Corsa Electric review
Read more: Is it easy to run an electric company car?
