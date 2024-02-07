The best electric company cars you can get in the UK

If you're shopping for a new company car, you'll probably know that an electric vehicle attracts dramatically less tax than a petrol, diesel or hybrid model.

And while money isn't everything, the potential savings over the course of a year are a big incentive to go electric. So, if you decide a car you need to charge up rather than fill with petrol or diesel will suit your job commitments, which model should you pick?

This top 10 of the best electric company cars in the UK will tell you exactly that.