Best cars 2024: the very best cars to buy in the UK reviewed and rated

Family SUVs are among the most sought-after cars on sale today, and the latest Kia Sportage is the cream of the crop.

As our reigning Family SUV of the Year, it offers buyers a choice of mild, hybrid and plug-in hybrid power options – meaning that whether you want to plug it in or not, the Sportage can help to lower your fuel bills.

Our favourite version is the regular hybrid, which combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor. This allows the Sportage to run for short distances on electric power alone, but it doesn't need to be plugged in to recharge its battery. It feels quick, too, and beat the rival Ford Kuga hybrid and the Honda ZR-V to 60mph in our tests.

The Sportage is a comfortable choice, too, rounding off all but the biggest potholes. Only the Volvo XC40 does a better job – and that car is a fair amount more expensive. In fact, the starting price for the Kia Sportage roundly undercuts rivals such as the Hyundai Tucson, Mazda CX-5 and Peugeot 3008. It's not like Kia has skimped on equipment to do that, either, with even entry-level cars getting climate and cruise controls, 17in alloy wheels and an electronic parking brake.

We still think it's worth upgrading to '3' trim, however, which gets an upgraded infotainment setup and heated front and rear seats, plus adaptive cruise control to help take the stress out of long journeys.

“Like all Kias, the Sportage comes with the reassurance of a seven-year warranty should anything go wrong. That's not likely, though, because the brand consistently performs well in our annual What Car? Reliability Survey.” – Claire Evans, Consumer Editor

Read our in-depth Kia Sportage review