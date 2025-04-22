Deal of the Day: Save up to £2870 on a new Kia Sportage
The Kia Sportage is our reigning Family SUV of the Year, and you could save more than £2800 on a new one...
It’s no secret that we’re huge fans of the Kia Sportage; in fact, it’s so good that we named it our 2025 Family SUV of the Year. So, if you’re in the market for a new family SUV that offers great value for an excellent all-round package, then the Sportage might be high up on your list.
Indeed, we think the Sportage is the best family SUV you can buy, and through our free online New Car Deals service, you could save thousands on one.
- Save £1785 on a new Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi 13.8kWh GT-Line Auto AWD
- Save £2600 on a new Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi 3
- Save £2640 on a new Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi MHEV 2
- Save £2870 on a new Kia Sportage 1.6 h T-GDi GT-Line S
You can have your Sportage with either mild hybrid, regular hybrid or plug-in hybrid power. Our favourite offering in the range is the entry-level 157bhp 1.6 T-GDi MHEV, which comes with plenty of kit, including 17in alloy wheels, cruise control, dual-zone climate control and an electronic parking brake. If that sounds like all the car you’ll need, you’ll be pleased to know that you can save up to £2640 on one with our New Car Deals service.
Stepping up to the regular hybrid Sportage will get you a hefty boost in power, with 212bhp. That option comes with a standard six-speed automatic gearbox, and if you opt for the AWD GT-Line S, you get all-wheel drive. The FWD GT-Line S version is available with the biggest discount of £2870.
If you’d prefer your Sportage to have plug-in hybrid power, then the PHEV pumps out even more oomph, with 248bhp, and offers an electric-only range of up to 40 miles, depending on the trim level. With our New Car Deals service, you can save up to £1785 on a Sportage PHEV in GT-Line AWD guise.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Kia Sportage deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service.
