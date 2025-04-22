Deal of the Day: Save up to £2870 on a new Kia Sportage

Stepping up to the regular hybrid Sportage will get you a hefty boost in power, with 212bhp. That option comes with a standard six-speed automatic gearbox, and if you opt for the AWD GT-Line S, you get all-wheel drive. The FWD GT-Line S version is available with the biggest discount of £2870.

If you’d prefer your Sportage to have plug-in hybrid power, then the PHEV pumps out even more oomph, with 248bhp, and offers an electric-only range of up to 40 miles, depending on the trim level. With our New Car Deals service, you can save up to £1785 on a Sportage PHEV in GT-Line AWD guise.

