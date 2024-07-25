Deal of the Day: Buy a new Toyota Aygo X for £153 per month
The Toyota Aygo X is one of the most affordable – and best – small cars you can buy, and is our Deal of the Day for 26 July...
When we tested the Toyota Aygo X against two other budget small cars a few months ago, we concluded that it was the wallet-friendly runabout to go for, despite being the priciest of the three.
However, while it’s still not the cheapest new car if you’re paying in cash (that title belongs to the Dacia Sandero), the Aygo X costs from £153 per month on PCP finance when you buy through What Car? – that’s less than any other model currently available through our free online New Car Deals service.
- Buy a new Toyota Aygo X 1.0 VVT-i Edge for £153 per month
- Buy a new Toyota Aygo X 1.0 VVT-i Exclusive for £181 per month
To put that figure into context, that means a new Toyota Aygo X 1.0 VVT-i Edge would set you back less than half as much each month as a Honda Jazz, a former What Car? Small Car of the Year.
What’s more, the Edge version of the Aygo X is our pick of the range. Stepping up from entry-level Pure trim – which would actually cost you more per month – Edge models add climate control, automatic wipers, 18in alloy wheels and a bi-tone paint finish. And that’s on top of a list of standard equipment which includes automatic headlights, a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and a touchscreen infotainment system.
If you want even more toys, then take a look at our Toyota Aygo X 1.0 VVT-i Exclusive deal. Even this range-topping version costs just £181 per month with our Target PCP offer, and it comes with a larger infotainment screen than the others (10.5in rather than 9.0in), plus keyless entry, LED headlights and more.
The 71bhp, 1.0-litre petrol engine is the standard (and only) engine available in the Aygo X. Although it’s not what you’d call lively, it’s more than capable of keeping up with traffic in and around town, and promises low running costs with an official fuel economy figure of 58.8mpg.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Toyota Aygo X deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
- Browse Toyota Aygo X deals
- View our Toyota Aygo X 1.0 VVT-i Edge deal
- View our Toyota Aygo X 1.0 VVT-i Exclusive deal
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more: Save £3641 on a VW Arteon Shooting Brake
Best small cars 2024 plus the one to avoid – tried & tested
More people buy small hatchbacks than any other type of car. However, there are an awful lot to choose from, so here we count down the top 10 – and reveal the model to avoid
Renault Clio long-term test
In January, we named the latest Clio our Small Car of the Year. But now we're seeing if it continues to impress when you live with it every day