Deal of the Day: Buy a new Toyota Aygo X for £153 per month

When we tested the Toyota Aygo X against two other budget small cars a few months ago, we concluded that it was the wallet-friendly runabout to go for, despite being the priciest of the three.

However, while it’s still not the cheapest new car if you’re paying in cash (that title belongs to the Dacia Sandero), the Aygo X costs from £153 per month on PCP finance when you buy through What Car? – that’s less than any other model currently available through our free online New Car Deals service.

- Buy a new Toyota Aygo X 1.0 VVT-i Edge for £153 per month

- Buy a new Toyota Aygo X 1.0 VVT-i Exclusive for £181 per month