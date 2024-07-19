Deal of the Day: Save £3641 on a VW Arteon Shooting Brake

For some style-conscious drivers, the practical shape of an estate car can be somewhat off-putting. If you prefer the swoopy looks of a coupé, but still need a big boot, the Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake could be the answer.

You see, the Arteon estate shares a lot of parts with the previous-generation Volkswagen Passat Estate (one of the most capacious models in the class), but sacrifices a bit of space in exchange for sleeker looks.

- Save £3206 on a new Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake 2.0 TSI 190 Elegance

- Save £3641 on a new Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake 2.0 TDI 193 4Motion R-Line

- Save £2906 on a new Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake R