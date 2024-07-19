Deal of the Day: Save £3641 on a VW Arteon Shooting Brake
The Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake is comfortable, well equipped and is our Deal of the Day for 22 July...
For some style-conscious drivers, the practical shape of an estate car can be somewhat off-putting. If you prefer the swoopy looks of a coupé, but still need a big boot, the Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake could be the answer.
You see, the Arteon estate shares a lot of parts with the previous-generation Volkswagen Passat Estate (one of the most capacious models in the class), but sacrifices a bit of space in exchange for sleeker looks.
- Save £3206 on a new Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake 2.0 TSI 190 Elegance
- Save £3641 on a new Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake 2.0 TDI 193 4Motion R-Line
- Save £2906 on a new Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake R
That’s not to say that practicality is seriously compromised; the Arteon Shooting Brake has an impressive amount of room inside, particularly in the rear, while its 590-litre boot is larger than that of the BMW 5 Series Touring.
So, you’ve decided to take a closer look at this swoopy VW – but which version is best? For most buyers, we reckon it’s the Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake 2.0 TSI 190 Elegance.
Elegance may be the entry-level trim, but it still provides a decent amount of kit, including front and rear climate control, adaptive cruise control, heated front seats and a full complement of parking sensors. Similarly, the 187bhp petrol engine in this version is the most affordable in the range, yet it pulls strongly from low revs, meaning it seldom feels out of its depth. You can currently save £3206 on our favourite Arteon Shooting Brake when you buy through our free online New Car Deals service.
If you occasionally have to stray off the beaten track, then the Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake 2.0 TDI 193 4Motion R-Line might be more your speed. As the name suggests, this variant gets four-wheel drive for extra traction in slippery conditions, and its 190bhp diesel engine offers even stronger performance than the TSI 190 petrol. This is also the version on which you can bag the biggest Target Price discount, of £3641 – that’s a 7.3% saving.
Alternatively, if you want performance worthy of the Arteon's sporty looks, take a look at our Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake R deal. This also has four-wheel drive, but pairs it with a 316bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine capable of rocketing the Arteon R from 0-62mph in just 4.9sec. The BMW M340i Touring is sharper to drive, though.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
