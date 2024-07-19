Deal of the Day: Buy a new Cupra Born with 0% APR
A £4500 deposit contribution and 0% APR makes the excellent Cupra Born even more appealling - and you could save thousands on one with our Deal of the Day for 19 July...
The Cupra Born is the brand’s first – and so far only – electric car (EV), but as first attempts go, it’s very good. In fact, it’s one of the best electric cars you can buy.
Of course, Cupra had a pretty decent starting point – the Born is closely related to the Volkswagen ID 3, after all – but the Spanish brand improved on the basic formula with sportier handling and a smarter interior.
- Buy a new Cupra Born 150kW V1 for £270 per month
- Buy a new Cupra Born 169kW V3 for £325 per month
- Buy a new Cupra Born 240kW VZ for £382 per month
If the Born sounds like the EV for you, then be sure to check out the Cupra Born deals available through our free online New Car Deals service. Cupra is currently offering a hefty £4500 PCP deposit contribution to prospective Born buyers, as well as 0% APR finance – helping you save a small fortune in interest payments over three years.
For reference, each of the Target PCP prices you see here are calculated for a 36-month term, with a 15% cash deposit and a 10,000-mile annual limit. Of course, this exact arrangement won’t work for everyone, so we’d recommend contacting your local dealer through our online messaging service to find a quote that works for you.
We reckon the Born makes most sense if you stick with the entry-level motor and trim. While it can’t match an MG4 for sheer affordability, a Cupra Born 150kW V1 still represents great value for money in the electric car class.
LED headlights, climate control, 18in alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera all come as standard, and the 201bhp electric motor, which drives the rear wheels, offers more than enough zip for everyday driving. The 58kWh battery, meanwhile, provides an official range of 264 miles (we managed 182 miles in winter and 218 miles in summer when we put the Born through our real-world EV range test).
However, if you regularly do longer journeys, you’ll be pleased to know that you can also get the Born with a 77kWh battery which offers a 341-mile official range. You can’t combine the larger battery with V1 trim, but ending up with a Cupra Born 169kW V3 is no bad thing. This version gets 20in alloys and electrically adjustable and massaging front seats, plus all the toys which come with mid-range V2 trim. These include a head-up display, heated seats and a heated steering wheel.
If it’s the Born’s sporty side that interests you most, then the Cupra Born 240kW VZ is well worth a look. This produces as much as 321bhp, and gets a 79kWh battery that can officially take you 372 miles on a charge.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Cupra Born deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
