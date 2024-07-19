Deal of the Day: Buy a new Cupra Born with 0% APR

We reckon the Born makes most sense if you stick with the entry-level motor and trim. While it can’t match an MG4 for sheer affordability, a Cupra Born 150kW V1 still represents great value for money in the electric car class.

LED headlights, climate control, 18in alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera all come as standard, and the 201bhp electric motor, which drives the rear wheels, offers more than enough zip for everyday driving. The 58kWh battery, meanwhile, provides an official range of 264 miles (we managed 182 miles in winter and 218 miles in summer when we put the Born through our real-world EV range test).

However, if you regularly do longer journeys, you’ll be pleased to know that you can also get the Born with a 77kWh battery which offers a 341-mile official range. You can’t combine the larger battery with V1 trim, but ending up with a Cupra Born 169kW V3 is no bad thing. This version gets 20in alloys and electrically adjustable and massaging front seats, plus all the toys which come with mid-range V2 trim. These include a head-up display, heated seats and a heated steering wheel.