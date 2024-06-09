CUPRA Born: how it brings the fun back to electric driving

“A very appealing EV for the keen driver”

The road-test teams at Autocar and What Car? are pretty discerning when it comes to determining what makes a characterful-to-drive great-handling car. And they’ve got plenty of praise when it comes to the CUPRA Born.

“If you’re looking for an affordable EV that feels fairly small, spry and manoeuvrable, the CUPRA Born hits those marks,” Autocar said in its recent affordable EV group test. “There’s a cutting-edge subtle but present sense of cornering balance and throttle adjustability to the handling that gives lie to the claim that all EVs are dull, prosaic, uninteresting cars to drive.”

“Being rear-motored and rear-wheel drive, there’s a sense of natural poise about the way it gets down a road and around a corner. It’s powerful enough in its own right to feel urgent and athletic when you want it to. It feels lighter on its feet and more sweetly balanced as it changes direction. It deploys and carries speed in a way that doesn’t have you looking down at your remaining range and questioning whether it’s sensible to be ‘enjoying’ driving your EV quite as much as you may be

“There is, in short, a deeply impressive ‘just rightness’ about this car which only becomes clearer when you drive it back-to-back with its rivals on an interesting road. That makes the CUPRA Born a very appealing EV for the keen driver.”

That was an opinion shared by What Car? in its five-star review: “The CUPRA Born rails against the idea that small electric cars have to be boring. CUPRA has positioned the CUPRA Born as a sportier option – both through its more aggressive look, and the way it drives. The steering, suspension and brakes have been tuned to make the car more engaging. You’ll appreciate the tweaks that make the CUPRA Born sharper and more fun. The result is a more engaging driving experience. It’s an absolute breeze to steer through town and easy to thread smoothly down a B-road.”