CUPRA Born VZ: try CUPRA’s new electric hot hatch for 100 days

Say hello to the CUPRA Born VZ. One of the first all-electric hot hatch models that can truly claim to be a compelling amped-up alternative to its petrol-powered rivals.

There are plenty of reasons why the CUPRA Born makes a compelling practical, sporty and fun hatchback in its own right. As such, it’s no surprise that the CUPRA Born has picked up a five-star What Car? review and a 4.5-star Autocar review, as well as being named Autocar’s Best Electric Car for 2024.

Now, the new CUPRA Born VZ plants its stake firmly in all-out hot hatch territory. VZ stands for Veloz in Spanish, meaning fast, and the CUPRA Born VZ easily lives up to that intent: boasting even-more sporty style, a more potent 326PS[1] and 545Nm from its rear-wheel drive motor, and up to 372 miles of range[2] (Born VZ official WLTP test figures) with ultra-rapid 185kW charging that can top you up from 10% to 80% in less than half-an-hour[3]. (150kWh+ rapid charger, limited in the UK, typically found on motorways/major arterial routes, limited in Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and rural areas.)