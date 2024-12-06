CUPRA Born VZ: try CUPRA’s new electric hot hatch for 100 days
CUPRA’s new Love Me or Leave me offer lets your drive this red-hot all-electric hatchback for more than three months...
Say hello to the CUPRA Born VZ. One of the first all-electric hot hatch models that can truly claim to be a compelling amped-up alternative to its petrol-powered rivals.
There are plenty of reasons why the CUPRA Born makes a compelling practical, sporty and fun hatchback in its own right. As such, it’s no surprise that the CUPRA Born has picked up a five-star What Car? review and a 4.5-star Autocar review, as well as being named Autocar’s Best Electric Car for 2024.
Now, the new CUPRA Born VZ plants its stake firmly in all-out hot hatch territory. VZ stands for Veloz in Spanish, meaning fast, and the CUPRA Born VZ easily lives up to that intent: boasting even-more sporty style, a more potent 326PS[1] and 545Nm from its rear-wheel drive motor, and up to 372 miles of range[2] (Born VZ official WLTP test figures) with ultra-rapid 185kW charging that can top you up from 10% to 80% in less than half-an-hour[3]. (150kWh+ rapid charger, limited in the UK, typically found on motorways/major arterial routes, limited in Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and rural areas.)
Sounds good, right? Well, if you fancy trying the CUPRA Born VZ for yourself, check out CUPRA’s new Love Me or Leave Me offer[4] where you get a whopping 100 days to find out whether you love this piping-hot all-electric hatchback. And, if you’re not totally smitten, you can simply hand it back at the end. Who said break-ups have to be nasty? To find out more about Love Me or Leave Me, click on the link below.
So, let’s delve into all the ways in which the CUPRA Born VZ introduces the age of the all-electric hot hatch.
Amped-up performance
Let’s deal with the most important facts first and foremost: performance. Like its siblings, the CUPRA Born VZ boasts a rear-wheel drive motor for more engaging driving character. On the CUPRA Born VZ, though, it has been uprated to deliver up to 326PS and 545Nm of punchy always-instantly-available all-electric torque.
That’s 40% more power and 75% more torque than any other CUPRA Born. As a result, the CUPRA Born VZ can sprint from 0-62mph in as little as 5.6 seconds.
The CUPRA Born VZ’s underpinnings have also been significantly upgraded to amp-up its handling. Enhanced Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) Sport suspension delivers better body control without compromising ride comfort, while wider wheels with high-performance tyres deliver more grip. The steering and throttle have also been tuned to deliver a more engaging sporty feel, as have the brakes.
Like most electric cars, the CUPRA Born VZ makes the most of energy-recuperating regenerative braking that uses the electric motor for the majority of everyday braking scenarios – recapturing energy to enhance range, while also reducing wear-and-tear on the brakes. When it comes to blending in the regular brakes, though, the CUPRA Born VZ’s enhanced rear brake ensures a more direct braking feel.
And don’t think any of this compromises the CUPRA Born VZ’s ability to help you find the perfect road on which to enjoy all its compelling driving character. With up to 372 miles of range[2] (official WLTP test figures) from its 79kWh lithium-ion battery – and the ability to recharge it from 10% to 80% in as little as half an hour on a compatible 185kW DC ultra-rapid public charging station[3] (150kWh+ rapid charger, limited in the UK, typically found on motorways/major arterial routes, limited in Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and rural areas) – road-trips short and long will be a breeze.
Standout sporty style
Any electric hot hatch looking to take on its petrol-powered rivals has to match them in the style stakes. The CUPRA Born VZ is no slouch in this department. Bolstering the CUPRA Born’s already head-turning look, it adds two new paint colours – Dark Forest and Midnight Black – alongside CUPRA VZ branding in dark chrome and two new 20in alloy wheel options boasting forged construction and 3D copper inserts.
Inside the CUPRA Born VZ, CUP Bucket seats offer a more low-slung sporty driving position. Inspired by the CUPRA Tavascan EXTREME E race car, their backrest is made from sustainable natural flax fibres, cutting weight and reducing the impact of how they’re made. They’re upholstered with upcycled Seaqual yarn as well as Dinamica with 73% recycled polyester.
Alongside the 5.3in digital cockpit and augmented-reality head-up display, a new larger floating 12.9in infotainment touchscreen sits above a retro-illuminated touch bar – ensuring you still have easy-access controls for adjusting the air-con and volume. Talking of volume, the CUPRA Born VZ’s enhanced 10-speaker sound system has been developed with Sennheiser, and includes Sennheiser’s unique AMBEO Concerto software, which distributes sound intelligently throughout the car.
The interior of the CUPRA Born VZ is also illuminated with CUPRA’s Smart Light technology, with horizontal full-LEDs that wrap around the full width of the CUPRA Born VZ’s dashboard glowing to let you know about the vehicle’s charging status or pulsing to help you be more aware of driving alerts or safety warnings.
Comfort, convenience and practicality
Any good hot hatch shouldn’t just deliver standout premium style and exceptional performance. It should also be practical, comfortable and easy to live with every day – whether you’re just doing a quick sprint to the shops or taking on an epic road-trip.
As the range-topping CUPRA Born model, the CUPRA Born VZ comes packed with plenty of comfort and convenience features that make driving it even more of a joy. That means keyless entry and start/stop, electrically adjustable folding and heated door mirrors, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone air conditioning and electrically adjustable heated front seats with lumbar support and memory.
The CUPRA Born also comes with 385 litres of luggage space as standard as well as a split-rear seats, making it the perfect partner whether you’re packing in more passengers or more luggage.
Tech that helps you on your way
Alongside its compelling style, driving character, comfort and practicality, the CUPRA Born VZ is absolutely packed with tech that will make your next road-trip even easier, much less stressful, and more efficient and safer to boot.
Always-online CUPRA Connect connectivity means you always have the latest live navigation, traffic, charging and parking data, while also letting you interact with your car remotely. The MyCUPRA smartphone app lets you pre-plan your navigation and monitor and control your charging from the comfort of your sofa before syncing it with your car, while also keeping track of where your car is located and its security status.
Once you’re in your CUPRA Born VZ, the wireless phone charger with wireless integration keeps your smartphone topped up and keeps you connected without the need to fiddle for cables. Equally, CUPRA’s intuitive voice assistant means you can control key features without taking your eyes off the road.
On the road, Adaptive Cruise Control, Dynamic Road Sign Display, Lane Assist, Side Assist and Forward Collision Warning with automatic braking lend an extra set of helpful virtual eyes, while adaptive Front Light Assist for the full LED headlights and automatic windshield wipers with a light/rain sensor ensure you always have a clear view ahead.
Once you reach your destination, you can bolster the standard rear-view camera and front and rear parking sensors with the optional top-view multi-camera system that gives you an even broader 360-degree view of your surroundings, while the Exit Warning helps you spot other road users in your blind-spot when reversing out of parking spaces or driveways.
Last, but not least, the optional Remote Park Assist lets you control parking manoeuvres remotely from outside the car with your smartphone, while Trained Parking Assist learns common parking manoeuvres to perform them automatically.
So, those are all the ways in which the CUPRA Born VZ hits the hot hatch mark. If you fancy trying it for yourself, remember to check out CUPRA’s 100-day Love Me or Leave Me offer – you might just find your perfect match.
