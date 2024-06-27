CUPRA Born: why it’s Autocar’s Best Electric Car for 2024

The road-test team at our sister title Autocar are a pretty discerning and exacting bunch at the best of times – especially when it comes to identifying what really makes a car fun to drive. So, when Autocar says that the all-electric CUPRA Born is its Best Electric Car of 2024, it’s a verdict that’s worth listening to.

During the past year, the CUPRA Born has topped two major Autocar group tests, proving its versatile multi-faceted character. In August 2023 it beat five of its rivals in Autocar’s EV handling day to be named Autocar’s ‘Best Fun EV’. Then, in March 2024, the CUPRA Born pipped 11 other models in an epic supertest of electric cars priced under £40,000 to be named Autocar’s ‘Best Affordable EV’.

“The fact that the CUPRA Born won both group tests shows its all-round appeal,” said Autocar Editor Mark Tisshaw. “It has a good balance of ride and handling for the real world. It’s the kind of car that engages you in everyday situations. The amount of power is also bang-on. Too often EVs give you too much power and are undriveable. Yet the CUPRA Born has just enough power to really enjoy it. It’s also good value. There have been improvements to the interior, and it’s very practical – with space for four adults and luggage, and a good real-world range close to around 250 miles.”