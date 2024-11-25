Offer: Live with the CUPRA Born for 100 days
CUPRA’s Love Me or Leave Me offer gives you 100 days with the electric CUPRA Born to see how it fits into your life...
They say love can happen at first sight, but when it comes to choosing your next car, we find that taking things a little slower often leads to a better match.
CUPRA agree, and that’s their new Love Me or Leave Me offer is giving you 100 days to fall in love with the award-winning all-electric CUPRA Born and find out just how compatible it is with your lifestyle.
Not only that, CUPRA are so convinced you’ll fall head over heels for the Born that if you’re not totally smitten after 100 days, you can simply hand the car back. Who said break-ups have to be nasty?
Like CUPRA, we’re pretty sure your relationship with the Born will be more than love at first drive. That’s because, with up to 372 miles* of all-electric range on the CUPRA Born VZ with a 77 kWh battery (official test WLTP figures), plenty of interior space, bundles of smart in-car tech, bags of zesty driving character and impressive long-distance refinement, the CUPRA Born is one of the best all-electric cars on sale.
It’s so good, in fact, that here at What Car? we’ve awarded it a full 5-star rating. Not just a pretty face, eh?
Want to know more about the CUPRA Born?
Need a few more reasons to pick the new all-electric CUPRA Born? Well, we’ve broken down the big reasons why we love it, we’ve explored how it brings fun back to electric driving, and we’ve even offered a few tips to guide you through the range to help you pick the perfect CUPRA Born for you.
Learn more about CURA's Love Me or Leave Me offer
CUPRA Born Love Me or Leave Me terms & conditions
Offer valid on Born stock orders placed after 17/10/24, not available on Retail Contract Hire purchases. Customer notification to CUPRA of intention to return vehicle under offer required 80 - 100 days from delivery. Available to selected retail customers, 18+ only. Offer subject to availability, usage, condition, mileage and other deductions. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply, visit cupra.co.uk.
*Official (WLTP) test data obtained under standardised conditions after the battery had been fully charged (to 100%). The CUPRA Born VZ 79 kWh is a battery electric vehicle requiring mains electricity for charging. Figures shown are for comparability purposes. Only compare electric range figures with other vehicles tested to the same technical procedures. These figures may not reflect real life driving results, which will depend upon a number of factors including the starting charge of the battery, accessories fitted (post-registration), variations in weather, driving styles, route conditions, speed, vehicle and battery age and vehicle load. Data correct at 14/11/2024.