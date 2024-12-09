CUPRA Born cheat sheet: 10 quick-fire facts you need to know
To celebrate CUPRA’s 100-day Love Me or Leave Me offer, we've pulled together everything you need to know about this all-electric hatchback...
If you’re thinking about making the switch to an all-electric car, it’s important to get your ducks in a row and have all the relevant information before taking that final leap of faith. But trying to find the time to read up on the facts that really matter in today’s hectic world can be challenging.
So, to help you cut through the noise, and to celebrate CUPRA’s new Love Me or Leave Me offer[1] (more on that in a moment), we’ve collated 10 of the most important things you need to know about CUPRA Born that can better inform your decision to go electric.
But words on a page can only go so far; sometimes you need you need to live with a car to figure out whether it’s right for you. That’s where CUPRA’s Love Me or Leave Me offer comes in.
Love Me or Leave Me gives you 100 days to fall in love with the all-electric award-winning CUPRA Born to see exactly how well it fits into your life. What’s more, CUPRA is so sure you’ll fall head over heels for the Born that if you’re not totally smitten after the 100 days, you can simply hand it back. Who said break-ups have to be nasty?
#1 Plenty of range
The CUPRA Born is available with three different battery sizes. Models in V1 or V2 trim levels (more on these later) come with a 59kWh battery that can travel up to 265 miles[2] (official WLTP test figures) on one charge. Opt for the larger 77kWh battery – available on V3 trim only – and you’ll get up to 348 miles[2] (official WLTP test figures) between charges.
Top-of-the-range CUPRA Born VZ models get an enormous 79kWh lithium-ion battery and can officially travel up to a whopping 372 miles[2] (official WLTP test figures) in one go.
#2 Fast on-the-go charging
The size of your CUPRA Born’s battery will determine how fast it can change on an ultra-rapid public charger.
CUPRA Borns fitted with the 59kWh battery have a maximum charging speed of up to 165kW, meaning a 10% to 80% charge in as little as 24 minutes[3] on a compatible ultra-rapid DC charger. Versions fitted with the larger 77kWh battery can accept charging speeds of up to 175KW – that means a 10% to 80% charge in 28 minutes[3].
Finally, the CUPRA Born VZ with its larger-still 79kWh has the ability to recharge from 10% to 80% in as little as half an hour[3] on a compatible 185Kw DC ultra-rapid charging station.
[3]150kWh+ rapid charger, limited in the UK, typically found on motorways/major arterial routes, limited in Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and rural areas.
#3 Bundles of practicality
The CUPRA Born is, above all else, a superb family hatchback with more than enough space for people and all their clutter.
In the cabin there’s space for five thanks to wide, supportive seats. There’s plenty of storage for their stuff, too, with an abundance of practical cubbies and cup holders scattered around the interior. There’s also a total of four USB-C ports so everyone can keep their devices topped-up.
In the boot, the Born boasts 385 litres of versatile luggage space as standard, which, if you’re interested, is about the same as a Volkswagen Golf. With the rear seats folded down, the Born can swallow the equivalent of 1267 litres of stuff.
#4 Spine-tingling performance
Both Autocar and What Car? have bathed the CUPRA Born in plaudits for its superb driving characteristics; its near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution and playful rear-wheel drive set-up make it an absolute hoot on your favourite B-road.
But, rest assured, the Born has more than enough poke to back up its poise. Most versions of the CUPRA Born boast up to 230PS[4] of punchy electric power and 310Nm of instantaneous electric grunt. That’s enough to cover the 0-62mph dash in just 6.6 seconds.
If that’s not enough to get your juices flowing, the piping-hot top-of-the-range CUPRA Born VZ boasts 326PS[4] and 545Nm of torque. That’s enough for 0-62mph in just 5.6 seconds.
#5 Advanced in-car tech
Next-generation tech sits at the very heart of the CUPRA Born – literally. Sat perched atop the dashboard right between the driver and front passenger is a large, high-definition 12.9in infotainment touchscreen.
With its vivid colours, clear graphics and big icons, it’s easy to use on the move. It also offers a wealth of CUPRA Connect Gen 4 features – including always-online 3D navigation with real-time traffic and Wireless Full Link Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration with your smartphone. And it can all be controlled with CUPRA’s intuitive voice control.
#6 Smart remote connectivity
You can also interact with your CUPRA Born remotely from your smartphone through the MyCUPRA app. From here you can check your car’s location, its current charge and its predicted range – all from the comfort of your sofa or office. It also lets you schedule or de-activate how your CUPRA Born is charging to better control your costs, as well as pre-warming or pre-cooling the car to ensure it’s at the perfect temperature while still plugged in and charging – perfect for those frosty winter mornings.
#7 Intelligent driving assistance
Along with a wealth of great infotainment tech, the CUPRA Born is also laden with an abundance of next-generation driver assistance systems that come as standard to help make driving easier, safer and more relaxing.
These include adaptive cruise control with speed limiter, dynamic road-sign display, lane assist, forward collision warning with automatic braking, and a driver alert system that recognises when you might be tired. Take a walk up the range, to V2 or V3 trims, or pick the optional Pilot parking and Tech packs, and you get even more.
#8 Even more intelligent driving assistance
The range-topping CUPRA Born VZ adds yet more tech in the form of an enhanced enhanced suite of driving and safety aids, with the optional Travel Assist 2.6 (which comes as standard on the CUPRA Born VZ First Edition) combining the Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Assist to improve their performance, especially on poorly marked roads.
Optional Side Assist keeps an eye on your blind spots when you’re on the move, while Exit Warning will alert you to obstacles when you’re pulling away from a parking spot.
#9 Four versions to choose from
When it comes to specifying your CUPRA Born, there’s plenty of choice to be had. Entry-level V1 trim offers plenty of standout style and tech as standard, including 19in ‘Typhoon alloys, LED lights all round, and a choice of 5 bold colours. Inside, you get bucket seats, a crisp 5.2-inch digital cockpit and a heated leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel.
Move up to V2 trim and you get heated seats, an augmented-reality head-up display and dark-tinted windows. V3 adds bigger wheels and electrically adjustable front seats ,while a range of optional packs – including the Skyline panoramic sunroof pack, a heat pump, and the Pilot, Tech and Dynamic packs – let you custom-spec your CUPRA Born to your liking, whichever trim you pick.
At the top of the pile is the red-hot CUPRA Born VZ. Along with more amped-up performance, it brights a unique colour option and two exclusive alloy wheel designs, an uprated 10-speaker Sennheiser sound system, and plus the Tech (M) package as standard, featuring keyless entry, a wireless phone charger and CAR2X connectivity.
#10 It’s award-winning
Finally, we come to the CUPRA Born’s many accolades. Both Autocar and What Car? have recognised the CUPRA Born as a fantastic electric car, with What Car? bestowing it with a full-fat 5-star review, while also crowning it Best Small Electric Car to Drive at the 2024 What Car? Awards.
Autocar have deemed the Born worthy of a near-perfect 4.5-star review. It also topped two recent EV group tests and scooped Best Electric Car at the 2024 Autocar Awards. High praise indeed.
So, there you have it: 8 essential things to know about this award-winning all-electric hatchback. Maybe it’s time you get to know it a bit better with CUPRA’s Love Me or Leave Me offer.
Learn more about CUPRA’s 100-day Love Me or Leave Me offer
[1]Offer valid on Born stock orders placed after 17/10/24, not available on Retail Contract Hire purchases. Customer notification to CUPRA of intention to return vehicle under offer required 80 - 100 days from delivery. Available to selected retail customers, 18+ only. Offer subject to availability, usage, condition, mileage and other deductions. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply, visit cupra.co.uk.
[2]Official (WLTP) test data obtained under standardised conditions after the battery had been fully charged (to 100%). The accurate range for your vehicle will vary according to a number of different factors which include the route, weather conditions, vehicle load (occupants + luggage), battery age and condition, optional equipment (alloys, tyres, etc.), the use of peripheral energy consumption systems such as heating, air conditioning and heated seats, as well as your driving style. The indicated range has been calculated in compliance with the WLTP regulation which sets out standard test conditions applicable to all car manufacturers. This ensures that the values calculated in accordance with this regulation are comparable for all vehicles.
[3]150kWh+ rapid charger, limited in the UK, typically found on motorways/major arterial routes, limited in Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and rural areas. Estimated charging times for the standard specification Born VZ 79kWh battery. Test data obtained under standardised conditions for comparison purposes. Actual charging times will vary depending on various factors, including the selected trimline (and battery option, if available),, the options you choose, the type of charger used, the level of charge in the battery, the age, type, condition and temperature of the charger and the battery, the power supply to and usage of the charger, ambient temperature at the point of use and other environmental factors. Charging time will be longer in cold weather. Charging times will also be affected by the charging curve (for example, once charging passes 80%, charging will slow to protect the battery's longevity) and will be longer if battery temperature activates safeguarding technology. Please consult your retailer for further information. Data correct as at November 2024.
[4]Maximum power determined according to UN GTR.21, available for max. 30 seconds. The power output available in individual driving situation depends on variable factors such as ambient temperature, temperature / charging / conditioning status or physical ageing of the high-voltage battery. Availability of maximum power requires a specific high voltage battery temperature of between 23-50ºC and a battery charge level greater than 55% to deliver around 170kW for 58kWh (62kWh Gross) battery, and temperature of between 23-50ºC and a battery charge level greater than 85% to deliver around 170kW for 77kWh (82kWh Gross) Battery. Any deviations from the aforementioned parameters can lead to reduced power output and even to the overboost not being available at all.