CUPRA Born: Unplanned electric road trip to Brighton

Meeting the CUPRA Born & setting our course

It's 9:18am on a crisp, crunchy autumn morning as we arrive at What Car?'s HQ. Our car for the day – a brand-new CUPRA Born V3 finished in spellbinding Aurora Blue and emblazoned with CUPRA's trademark copper detailing – lies in wait in the car park.

As we approach it, we're abruptly reminded of exactly why this eye-catching electric hatchback garnered so much attention when it was launched in 2021, and why it still remains one of the best-looking electric cars on sale today.

With its pin-sharp bodywork creases, sleek LED headlights, shark-like nose, and broad, hunkered-down stance, the Born has kerb appeal by the bucketload.

Now, in reality, most people who own an electric car, and have enough driveway space to charge it at home, plug their car in every evening to make the most of ultra-cheap overnight energy costs in order to wake up to a brimmed battery every single morning.

But today, to ensure our journey is as truly unplanned as possible and reflective of a real-life spontaneous day out – where someone may not have charged their car – we made sure the Born had been left unplugged overnight after it returned from its excursion to the rolling hills of Oxfordshire the day before.

As such, as we slide into the sumptuous and supportive Granite Grey Dinamica front seats (featuring 12-way electrical adjustability, no less) and hit the start button, the crisp 5.3-inch digital driver's display tells us we have 92 miles of range remaining. No stress.