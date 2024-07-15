Deal of the Day: Save more than £2800 on a new Volvo V60

The ‘B4P’ engine is a 2.0-litre petrol mild hybrid, which produces 194bhp and can propel the V60 from 0-62mph in 7.6sec. Its blend of flexible performance and reasonable fuel economy makes it a great choice, even when you’re making full use of the V60’s seats and ample boot.

However, if you really want to slash running costs, take a look at the plug-in hybrids. The T6 PHEV is our pick of the pair; it can officially travel further on electricity alone than a BMW 330e Touring (54 miles vs 34 miles), and can also outsprint that car from 0-62mph. That said, the BMW is sharper to drive – an important consideration if agile handling is a priority. If the V60 is the plug-in estate car for you, though, you can save £2003 on a Volvo V60 T6 PHEV Plus.

The biggest discount – of £2839 – is available on the range-topping Volvo V60 T8 PHEV Ultra. The T8 is even more powerful than the T6 PHEV, with a whopping 449bhp, while Ultra trim adds adaptive cruise control, privacy glass, a panoramic roof and more.