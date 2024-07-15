Deal of the Day: Save more than £2800 on a new Volvo V60
The Volvo V60 is a spacious mid-size estate car with a plush interior, and is our Deal of the Day for 15 July...
You might be surprised to see the Volvo V60 appearing among the cars available through our New Car Deals service. After all, this classy estate was discontinued by its maker in 2023, as part of a switch to selling SUVs, such as the Volvo XC60, exclusively.
But now it’s back, and still compares well against many of the best estate cars you can buy. So, if you were one of those who mourned the passing of the Volvo estate, now’s the perfect time to snap up a new V60. You can currently save more than £1500 on our pick of the V60 range, or as much as £2839 on a top-of-the-range plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version.
- Save £1690 on a new Volvo V60 B4P Plus
- Save £2003 on a new Volvo V60 T6 PHEV Plus
- Save £2839 on a new Volvo V60 T8 PHEV Ultra
Our favourite V60 is also the entry-level variant, the Volvo V60 B4P Plus. You get plenty of kit as standard, including a 9.0in infotainment touchscreen with sat-nav, front and rear parking sensors, heated front seats and cruise control.
The ‘B4P’ engine is a 2.0-litre petrol mild hybrid, which produces 194bhp and can propel the V60 from 0-62mph in 7.6sec. Its blend of flexible performance and reasonable fuel economy makes it a great choice, even when you’re making full use of the V60’s seats and ample boot.
However, if you really want to slash running costs, take a look at the plug-in hybrids. The T6 PHEV is our pick of the pair; it can officially travel further on electricity alone than a BMW 330e Touring (54 miles vs 34 miles), and can also outsprint that car from 0-62mph. That said, the BMW is sharper to drive – an important consideration if agile handling is a priority. If the V60 is the plug-in estate car for you, though, you can save £2003 on a Volvo V60 T6 PHEV Plus.
The biggest discount – of £2839 – is available on the range-topping Volvo V60 T8 PHEV Ultra. The T8 is even more powerful than the T6 PHEV, with a whopping 449bhp, while Ultra trim adds adaptive cruise control, privacy glass, a panoramic roof and more.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Volvo V60 deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
- Browse Volvo V60 deals
- View our Volvo V60 B4P Plus deal
- View our Volvo V60 T6 PHEV Plus deal
- View our Volvo V60 T8 PHEV Ultra deal
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
