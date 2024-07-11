Deal of the Day: Save £5317 on a new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé
The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé is practical, stylish and fun to drive, and is our Deal of the Day for 12 July...
The best coupés blend strong performance and a comfortable ride, whilst also offering enough practicality for day-to-day usability. On top of that, premium-badged models such as the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé need to impress their occupants when it comes to overall quality.
Fortunately, the 4 Series Gran Coupé delivers on both fronts, making it a superb choice for many. Even better news then, that you can now save up to £5317 on a new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé through our free online New Car Deals service.
- Save £3178 on a new BMW 420i Gran Coupé M Sport
- Save £5317 on a new BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupé
Not only is the 4 Series Gran Coupé comfortable, stylish and fun to drive, but it’s also incredibly spacious inside. There’s plenty of head and leg room at the front and rear and the boot will easily swallow a pushchair or a large weekly shop. The hatchback tailgate also makes it easy to load and unload.
Our recommended version is the entry-level 420i. Its petrol engine offers up 181bhp and can sprint from 0-62mph in 7.9sec, and feels brisk enough and offers sufficient power low in the rev range to make town driving a breeze.
If you fancy a bit more oomph, there’s also the range-topping six-cylinder petrol M440i which produces 367bhp and can launch from 0-62mph in just 4.7sec.
Every 4 Series Gran Coupé comes with plenty of standard equipment. Even entry-level M Sport (our recommended trim) gets you 18in alloy wheels, auto-dimming side mirrors, adaptive LED headlights, cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, a 12.3in digital instrument cluster, a 10.25in touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone mirroring, a DAB radio and built-in sat-nav.
So, if a new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé sounds like the car for you, you’ll want to know just how much you can save on your chosen model.
At full price, a 4 Series Gran Coupé with our recommended engine and trim combination would set you back £49,565 – however, once you factor in our Target Price discount, you can get your hands on a brand-new model for £46,086. Or if you’d prefer the range-topping M440i model, our M440i xDrive MHT deal can save you £5317.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
