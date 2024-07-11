Deal of the Day: Save £5317 on a new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé

Every 4 Series Gran Coupé comes with plenty of standard equipment. Even entry-level M Sport (our recommended trim) gets you 18in alloy wheels, auto-dimming side mirrors, adaptive LED headlights, cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, a 12.3in digital instrument cluster, a 10.25in touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto smartphone mirroring, a DAB radio and built-in sat-nav.

If you fancy a bit more oomph, there’s also the range-topping six-cylinder petrol M440i which produces 367bhp and can launch from 0-62mph in just 4.7sec.

So, if a new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé sounds like the car for you, you’ll want to know just how much you can save on your chosen model.

At full price, a 4 Series Gran Coupé with our recommended engine and trim combination would set you back £49,565 – however, once you factor in our Target Price discount, you can get your hands on a brand-new model for £46,086. Or if you’d prefer the range-topping M440i model, our M440i xDrive MHT deal can save you £5317.

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.

