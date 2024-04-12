Deal of the Day: Save £7406 on a new BMW 4 Series

They’re great fun to drive, and seriously quick, with a 0-62mph sprint taking just 4.5sec in the coupé, and 4.9sec in the convertible (though the BMW M4 is faster still). Plus, standard-fit adaptive suspension allows you to find the ideal balance between comfort and sportiness.

However, that’s not to say that the entry-level models, badged 420i, struggle to make progress. The coupé can reach 62mph in 7.5sec, and is more engaging on a twisty road than an equivalent Audi A5 or Mercedes CLE.

To that end, when you’re speccing your 420i, be sure to add the optional Pro Pack – this gets you the must-have adaptive suspension which comes as standard on the M440i. In fact, if you can do without the extra performance offered by the M440i, then a 420i in entry-level M Sport trim with the Pro Pack is the perfect combination.