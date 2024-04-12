Deal of the Day: Save £7406 on a new BMW 4 Series
The BMW 4 Series is a class-leader in both coupé and convertible forms, and is our deal of the day for 15 April...
When it first went on sale, the coupé variant of the BMW 4 Series was named our Coupé of the Year. A year later, the BMW 4 Series Convertible joined the party, taking home our class honour for convertibles – and the pair have topped their respective categories every year since.
These are truly fabulous four-seaters, then, and the discounts on offer through our free online New Car Deals service make them all the more appealing. You can currently save more than £3000 across the 4 Series range, with savings rising to £6111 and £7406 on range-topping versions of the coupé and convertible respectively.
Save £3128 on a BMW 4 Series 420i M Sport (Pro Pack)
Save £3868 on a BMW 4 Series Convertible 420i M Sport (Pro Pack)
Save £6111 on a BMW 4 Series M440i xDrive
Save £7406 on a BMW 4 Series Convertible M440i xDrive
Speaking of range-toppers, the four-wheel-drive, performance-oriented M440i xDrive twins are among the best performance cars on the market.
They’re great fun to drive, and seriously quick, with a 0-62mph sprint taking just 4.5sec in the coupé, and 4.9sec in the convertible (though the BMW M4 is faster still). Plus, standard-fit adaptive suspension allows you to find the ideal balance between comfort and sportiness.
However, that’s not to say that the entry-level models, badged 420i, struggle to make progress. The coupé can reach 62mph in 7.5sec, and is more engaging on a twisty road than an equivalent Audi A5 or Mercedes CLE.
To that end, when you’re speccing your 420i, be sure to add the optional Pro Pack – this gets you the must-have adaptive suspension which comes as standard on the M440i. In fact, if you can do without the extra performance offered by the M440i, then a 420i in entry-level M Sport trim with the Pro Pack is the perfect combination.
Thanks to our Target Price discounts, you can currently save £3128 on such a combination with our BMW 4 Series 420i M Sport deal. And, if you want to be able to put the roof down in the summer, our BMW 4 Series Convertible 420i M Sport deal can save you £3868 on a drop-top 4 Series. Both of these deals include the Pro Pack.
If you can’t resist the appeal of the M440i’s 369bhp 3.0-litre straight-six engine, you’ll want to take a look at our BMW 4 Series M440i xDrive and BMW 4 Series Convertible M440i xDrive discounts. You can currently save £6111 on the former, and £7406 on the latter, through our network of approved dealers.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great BMW 4 Series deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
- Browse BMW 4 Series deals
- Browse BMW 4 Series Convertible deals
- View our BMW 4 Series 420i M Sport (Pro Pack) deal
- View our BMW 4 Series Convertible 420i M Sport (Pro Pack) deal
- View our BMW 4 Series M440i xDrive deal
- View our BMW 4 Series Convertible M440i xDrive deal
