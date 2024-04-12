Deal of the Day: Save £3975 on a new Kia Sportage
The spacious Kia Sportage is What Car?’s reigning Family SUV of the Year, and is also our Deal of the Day for 12 April...
As you might expect from the UK’s third-most popular new car so far this year, the Kia Sportage has a lot going for it. Indeed, we think it’s the best family SUV you can buy.
With that in mind, you may be surprised to learn that you can currently save almost £4000 on this already great-value package through our free online New Car Deals service. That’s thanks in part to a £1500 deposit contribution for buyers using PCP finance, which complements the cash discounts you’ll see on our Kia Sportage deals page.
- Save £3272 on a Kia Sportage 1.6T GDi 2
- Save £3491 on a Kia Sportage 1.6T GDi 3
- Save £3975 on a Kia Sportage 1.6T GDi HEV GT-Line S AWD
But what makes the Sportage tick? After all, the family SUV class is a very competitive one, and standards are high.
For starters, it’s one of the roomiest family SUVs you’ll find. There’s loads of space in the front, with plenty of leg and head room for six-footers, even with the optional panoramic roof fitted. The Sportage’s rear seats are also more spacious than most rivals’, but the panoramic roof does eat into rear head room.
The boot is at its largest if you pair the entry-level 1.6-litre petrol engine with a manual gearbox (our favourite combination, incidentally). That way, you get 591 litres of space, more than you’ll find in a Nissan Qashqai or Skoda Karoq. And, although picking a mild hybrid, full hybrid or plug-in hybrid version does mean you get a smaller boot, it’ll still look pretty big next to much of the competition.
On the move, the Sportage is composed and comfortable, and no matter which engine you go for you won’t find yourself short of power; even the 1.6-litre petrol can haul the Sportage from 0-60mph in 8.5sec.
So, if the Sportage sounds like the family SUV for you, you’ll be wanting to know how much you can save with our Target Price discounts. Here’s the lowdown…
The biggest savings can be found on a four-wheel drive Kia Sportage hybrid in top-spec GT-Line S trim. You can currently save £2475 with our Kia Sportage 1.6T GDi HEV GT-Line S AWD deal, plus the £1500 bonus if you buy on PCP.
Our Kia Sportage 1.6T GDI 3 deal, meanwhile, means you can save £1991 on our pick of the Sportage range – that becomes £3491 if you opt for a PCP deal.
If you are thinking of getting a Sportage on a PCP contract, and are looking to minimise the monthly payment, our Kia Sportage 1.6T GDi 2 deal is also well worth a look. With it, you can currently get your hands on a Sportage for just £302 per month.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Kia Sportage deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
