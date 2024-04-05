Deal of the Day: Buy a new MG 4 for £235 per month
The MG 4 offers a competitive range between charges along with lots of standard equipment, and is our Deal of the Day for 5 February...
One of the biggest obstacles to electric car uptake is their high initial purchase price, but the MG 4 is proof that not all are expensive. In fact, it’s actually cheaper than many petrol or hybrid equivalents.
Indeed, earlier this year we crowned it the best small electric car you can buy at our 2024 What Car? Awards. Not only does it undercut many rivals such as the Cupra Born and GWM Ora 03 - formerly the Funky Cat - by thousands of pounds, but it also offers fast charging, plenty of space and lots of standard equipment.
Our recommended version is the entry-level SE model because it represents staggering value for money in the electric car world. Officially, its 50.8kWh battery can travel 218 miles on a charge, which is further than the more expensive Ora 03. True, the 4 can’t take you as far as a Cupra Born (264 miles) but the MG is actually predicted to depreciate more slowly than the Cupra.
You also get plenty of handy features in SE trim including adaptive cruise control, a 10.25in touchscreen infotainment system and a 7.0in digital driver display, all for £235 per month, thanks to the PCP finance offer available through our New Car Deals service.
Here’s what you need to know about this great deal:
- Deposit £4059
- Monthly payment £235
- Term 48 months
- Optional final payment £12,761
- APR 2.90%
Step up to Trophy trim and you get luxuries like a 360-degree camera as well as heated front seats and a heated steering wheel for £292 per month.
Prefer to buy outright? Well, an entry-level MG 4 could be yours for £26,064, landing you with a saving of £931 thanks to our Target Price discounts. Or, if you’d rather a higher-spec car, prices start from £31,372, meaning you could save £1123.
If you’d like to take advantage of these amazing deals, feel free to take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
