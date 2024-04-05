Deal of the Day: Buy a new MG 4 for £235 per month

You also get plenty of handy features in SE trim including adaptive cruise control, a 10.25in touchscreen infotainment system and a 7.0in digital driver display, all for £235 per month, thanks to the PCP finance offer available through our New Car Deals service.

Here’s what you need to know about this great deal:

Deposit £4059

£4059 Monthly payment £235

£235 Term 48 months

48 months Optional final payment £12,761

£12,761 APR 2.90%

Step up to Trophy trim and you get luxuries like a 360-degree camera as well as heated front seats and a heated steering wheel for £292 per month.

Prefer to buy outright? Well, an entry-level MG 4 could be yours for £26,064, landing you with a saving of £931 thanks to our Target Price discounts. Or, if you’d rather a higher-spec car, prices start from £31,372, meaning you could save £1123.

If you’d like to take advantage of these amazing deals, feel free to take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.

