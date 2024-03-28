Deal of the Day: Save more than £7000 on a new Volvo XC40
The Volvo XC40 is a plush and spacious family SUV with an abundance of standard safety kit, and is our Deal of the Day for 29 March...
When the Volvo XC40 was first launched, we were so impressed with its blend of safety, quality and premium feel that we named it our Car of the Year – but how does it stack up against the competition six years on?
Pretty well, as it happens. Indeed, it’s still one of the best family SUVs you can buy, and remains a remarkably well-rounded and desirable option. What’s more, if you desire an XC40 of your own, you can currently save thousands through our free online New Car Deals service.
- Save up to £5822 on a Volvo XC40 B3P Core
- Save up to £6258 on a Volvo XC40 B3P Plus
- Save up to £7016 on a Volvo XC40 B4P Ultra
There are two engine options available in the XC40, dubbed B3P and B4P. Both are mild hybrids, and each uses a 2.0-litre petrol engine, plus a small electric motor to aid efficiency.
The B3P is the entry-level offering, and its 161bhp can propel an XC40 from 0-62mph in 8.6sec. That should prove more than quick enough for most buyers, but if you want more, the 194bhp B4P knocks a second off that time.
As for trim levels, you get a choice of three…
Kicking off the range is entry-level Core; its substantial list of kit features such niceties as cruise control, keyless start, dual-zone climate control and rear parking sensors. Our Volvo XC40 B3P Core deal means you can put a new XC40 on your driveway for just £35,629, or £317 per month on a PCP finance deal.
We’d recommend stepping up to mid-range Plus trim, though. Doing so adds heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel and ambient interior lighting. Our Volvo XC40 B3P Plus deal means you could save £2258 on our pick of the range when buying in cash, or £6258 if you're taking out a PCP deal. That £4000 top-up comes in the form of a deposit contribution from Volvo, which is available across the XC40 line-up.
Top-spec Ultra cars get a Harman Kardon sound system, tinted rear windows, a sunroof and 19in wheels. The biggest XC40 Target Price discount – of £7016 – comes with our Volvo XC40 B4P Ultra PCP offer and includes a £4000 deposit contribution.
If you like the look of the XC40, but want to make the switch to an electric car, then take a look at the Volvo EX40 (formerly XC40 Recharge). It has a lot in common with its petrol-powered sibling, including the fact that you can get a whopping discount (if you take advantage of one of our Volvo EX40 deals).
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Volvo XC40 deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
