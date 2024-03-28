Deal of the Day: Save more than £7000 on a new Volvo XC40

When the Volvo XC40 was first launched, we were so impressed with its blend of safety, quality and premium feel that we named it our Car of the Year – but how does it stack up against the competition six years on?

Pretty well, as it happens. Indeed, it’s still one of the best family SUVs you can buy, and remains a remarkably well-rounded and desirable option. What’s more, if you desire an XC40 of your own, you can currently save thousands through our free online New Car Deals service.