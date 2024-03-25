Deal of the Day: Save more than £4000 on a new Audi A4

One area where the A4 is starting to show its age is its engine range. Where BMW and Mercedes produce plug-in hybrid variants of their executive cars to appeal to drivers looking to save on company car tax, Audi only offers the A4 with petrol and diesel options.

S Line and Black Edition trims get stiffer Sports suspension, which sharpens handling at the expense of low-speed comfort. However, even these versions of the A4 aren’t as entertaining to drive as the equivalent BMW 3 Series or Jaguar XE .

That’s not to say those engines aren't worth having, though; all are relatively smooth and quiet, as well as being pretty frugal. If you’re after a diesel, the entry-level option – badged 35 TDI – is our pick. As for the petrols, the 201bhp 40 TFSI variant is the one to go for, because it offers more improved performance than the cheaper 35 TFSI.

So, with all that in mind, let’s see how much you could save on a new Audi A4 through our free New Car Deals service…

For starters, you can currently get £3208 off our pick of the range with our Audi A4 35 TDI Sport deal – that’s a Target Price discount of almost 8%.

If you’d prefer an A4 with a petrol engine, then our Audi A4 40 TFSI Sport deal could save you £3107.

The biggest discount can be found at the top of the A4 range; our Audi A4 40 TDI Black Edition deal knocks £4068 off the list price of a top-spec A4 fitted with Audi’s Quattro four-wheel drive system.