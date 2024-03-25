Deal of the Day: Save more than £4000 on a new Audi A4
The Audi A4 is a comfortable and well-built executive car, and is our Deal of the Day for 25 March...
Despite the popularity of family SUVs, traditional executive cars remain popular, and competition is stiffer than ever with numerous electric cars and plug-in hybrids entering the class over the last few years.
However, as the Audi A4 proves, being newer doesn’t automatically make you better – the current A4 has been on sale since 2015, but it’s still one of the best executive cars you can buy.
- Save £3107 on an Audi A4 40 TFSI 204 Sport
- Save £3208 on an Audi A4 35 TDI Sport
- Save £4068 on an Audi A4 40 TDI 204 Quattro Black Edition (Tech Pro)
The A4’s standout feature is its interior; almost every surface is adorned with plush, soft-touch materials, and the level of fit and finish is a cut above what you’d find in any other executive car in this price bracket. Indeed, you have to step up to the likes of the Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series to find anything more impressive.
And when you’re on the move, you'll discover that the A4’s ride is just as cosseting as its interior. If comfort is a priority, we’d recommend getting an A4 in entry-level Sport trim. These get Audi’s Comfort Dynamic suspension which irons out lumps and bumps without allowing the car to wallow over larger undulations.
S Line and Black Edition trims get stiffer Sports suspension, which sharpens handling at the expense of low-speed comfort. However, even these versions of the A4 aren’t as entertaining to drive as the equivalent BMW 3 Series or Jaguar XE.
One area where the A4 is starting to show its age is its engine range. Where BMW and Mercedes produce plug-in hybrid variants of their executive cars to appeal to drivers looking to save on company car tax, Audi only offers the A4 with petrol and diesel options.
That’s not to say those engines aren't worth having, though; all are relatively smooth and quiet, as well as being pretty frugal. If you’re after a diesel, the entry-level option – badged 35 TDI – is our pick. As for the petrols, the 201bhp 40 TFSI variant is the one to go for, because it offers more improved performance than the cheaper 35 TFSI.
So, with all that in mind, let’s see how much you could save on a new Audi A4 through our free New Car Deals service…
For starters, you can currently get £3208 off our pick of the range with our Audi A4 35 TDI Sport deal – that’s a Target Price discount of almost 8%.
If you’d prefer an A4 with a petrol engine, then our Audi A4 40 TFSI Sport deal could save you £3107.
The biggest discount can be found at the top of the A4 range; our Audi A4 40 TDI Black Edition deal knocks £4068 off the list price of a top-spec A4 fitted with Audi’s Quattro four-wheel drive system.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Audi A4 deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
- Browse Audi A4 deals
- View our Audi A4 35 TDI Sport deal
- View our Audi A4 40 TFSI 204 Sport deal
- View our Audi A4 40 TDI 204 Quattro Black Edition (Tech Pro) deal
