Deal of the Day: Save £1456 on a new Hyundai Kona Electric
The Hyundai Kona Electric is a remarkably well-rounded electric SUV, and is our Deal of the Day for 22 March...
At first glance, the Hyundai Kona Electric certainly stands out – from its RoboCop-like LED light bars to the many creases and curves along the sides, it would be difficult to mistake it or the petrol-powered Hyundai Kona for anything that’s come before.
That’s not to say it’s merely a case of style over substance. Indeed, we named it the Best small electric SUV for families at our 2024 Car of the Year awards, because it’s one of the most spacious cars in the class.
- Save £1112 on a Hyundai Kona Electric 115kW Advance
- Save £1248 on a Hyundai Kona Electric 160kW Advance (Comfort Pack)
- Save £1456 on a Hyundai Kona Electric 160kW Ultimate (Lux Pack/Leather)
There’s oodles of leg and head room for people in both the front and rear seats, and its 466-litre boot can swallow six carry-on suitcases, one more than that of a Peugeot e-2008, and double what we squeezed into the Smart #1.
The entry-level version of the Kona Electric has a 234-mile official range, but we’d recommend upgrading to the long-range variant; it can officially eke 319 miles out of its 65.4kWh battery – that’s enough to get you from London to Land’s End without stopping to charge.
However, we’re yet to put the latest Kona Electric through one of our Real Range tests to determine a real-world figure. If you do find yourself having to plug in by the time you get to Plymouth, you’ll be thankful for the Kona’s 102kW maximum charging speed, which means a 10-80% top-up is dispatched in around 40 minutes.
If the Kona Electric sounds like the electric SUV for you, then be sure to take a look at the Hyundai Kona Electric deals on offer through our free online New Car Deals service.
Our Hyundai Kona Electric 115kW Advance deal means you can put an entry-level Kona Electric on your driveway for £33,883, or £321 per month on a PCP finance deal.
If you’d prefer to upgrade to the long-range variant, good news – the discounts are even bigger. You can currently save £1248 on our pick of the Kona Electric range, a Hyundai Kona Electric 160kW Advance with the optional Comfort Pack. This adds heated front and rear seats and a heated steering wheel, so is well worth considering if you’re looking to maximise the car’s range by keeping the heater turned down during winter.
The biggest savings can be found on cars in top-of-the-range Ultimate trim; you can currently get up to £1456 off with our Hyundai Kona Electric 160kW Ultimate deals.
What’s more, if you are thinking of buying a Kona Electric on PCP, Hyundai is currently offering a £1000 deposit contribution on top of our Target Price discounts. That adds up to a maximum total saving of more than £2400 on top-spec cars.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Hyundai Kona Electric deals take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
