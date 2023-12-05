Hyundai Kona reader test team

Larger than before, the new Kona is roomier in the rear seats and has a bigger boot. Interior quality has been improved, too. But what do our readers think?

Age 50

Job Estate agent

Drives Fiat 124 Spider, Volkswagen Passat Estate

“I’m keen to ‘electrify’ my business mileage, so I’m thinking of replacing my Fiat 124 Spider with an electric car. Like the Fiat, my next car will be sign-written, so it needs to look professional, smart and modern. It needs to be reliable, too, which I believe Hyundais to be.

“I’m not totally convinced about the styling’s quirky angles and lines. The Kona isn’t too outlandish inside, though, and it feels really well built, from quality materials. Access is easy, too, and that’s important because I’m frequently in and out of my car for work.

“I love the physical buttons under the infotainment screen; they seem like they’ll be easy to use while driving. The gear selector behind the steering wheel is rather low down, though; I worry that I’d accidentally knock it with my knee.

“I’m very impressed with the 319-mile official range. That would be enough for my normal working week after charging the battery at the weekend, or for me to drive from West Sussex to visit family in Cheshire, without having to stop to recharge on the way.”

Star rating 4

Jon Kaye