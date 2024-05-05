New Hyundai Kona Electric & Peugeot e-2008 vs Smart #1

In fully electric form, the latest iteration of the Kona improves on its predecessor’s already impressive official range and seeks to address some shortcomings

NEW Peugeot e-2008 Allure

List price £38,500

Target Price £36,717

As part of a refresh, the electric version of Peugeot’s small SUV gets a bit more power and a larger battery, but its official range (250 miles) is the shortest in this test

Smart #1 Premium

List price £38,950

Target Price £38,950

Our current favourite small electric SUV combines a smart, spacious interior with punchy performance, a competitive range and fast charging capability

Elsewhere on the What Car? website, you can find a list of the longest-range electric vehicles (EVs) on sale. All of these models can officially travel for at least 300 miles between charges – but they’re also all very pricey.