New Hyundai Inster revealed as entry-level electric SUV
New Hyundai Inster revealed as entry-level electric SUV

New Hyundai Inster will be one of the cheapest electric SUVs on sale, with two battery options and a standard-fit heat pump...

New Hyundai Inster front static
Updated26 June 2024

On sale January 2025 | Price from £22,500 (est)

For a period of time last year, the cheapest new electric car (EV) on sale cost almost £27,000 and, for many prospective buyers, that slammed the brakes (if you'll pardon the pun) on EV ownership. Thankfully, more and more EVs are undercutting that figure nowadays, with the new Hyundai Inster set to be one of them. 

On top of that, it’s an electric SUV, albeit a very small one. The Inster is taller than the Hyundai i20 small car, but slightly shorter horizontally. If it reminds you of the Suzuki Ignis, you're on the right track. 

New Hyundai Inster rear static

A few aspects of the Inster suggest it's more than urban-focused city car, though, such as the range. While exact official figures are yet to be announced, Hyundai says the entry-level 96bhp, 42kWh model will offer at least 180 miles on a full charge, with the 113bhp, 49kWh version targeting around 221 miles. Those figures are good considering the the rival Citroën e-C3 has an official range of up to 199 miles.

Every Inster will be capable of a 10-80% charge in 30min using a public charging point. The model will also come with vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging, so you can use the car's battery to power almost any appliance with a three-pin plug, such as a kettle or coffee machine. A heat pump will be standard too, meaning the Inster’s range should hold up well when it’s cold outside. 

New Hyundai Inster interior LHD

The interior furthers the model’s perhaps unexpected versatility. Every seat can fold flat and the rear ones individually slide and recline – the only downside being there’s no middle seat. We’ve sat in the Inster ourselves and, while space is tight with the rear seats slid all the way forward, there’s a remarkable amount available when they’re slid back: a six-foot individual can sit behind another with leg and head room to spare. 

Boot space ranges from 351 litres (rear seats all the way forward), which matches a VW Polo’s amount, to 280 litres with both seats slid all the way back – that’s still more than you get with the Hyundai i10 city car.

The dashboard and overall interior quality is average for the small SUV class. There are lots of cheap, scratchy plastics everywhere, but the switchgear, a lot of which has been lifted from larger, more expensive Hyundai models, feels of a good quality. What’s more, Hyundai says even the entry-level Inster will be well equipped, sporting luxuries like heated front seats and sat-nav as standard. 

New Hyundai Inster rear seats

The Inster will arrive in January 2025 and, while pricing is yet to be announced, the model is expected to cost from around £22,500. For reference, the e-C3 costs from £21,990. You could argue the Dacia Spring has been confirmed to be thousands cheaper still, but then again, its official range is just 137 miles. 

