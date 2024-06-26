New Hyundai Inster revealed as entry-level electric SUV

On sale January 2025 | Price from £22,500 (est)

For a period of time last year, the cheapest new electric car (EV) on sale cost almost £27,000 and, for many prospective buyers, that slammed the brakes (if you'll pardon the pun) on EV ownership. Thankfully, more and more EVs are undercutting that figure nowadays, with the new Hyundai Inster set to be one of them.

On top of that, it’s an electric SUV, albeit a very small one. The Inster is taller than the Hyundai i20 small car, but slightly shorter horizontally. If it reminds you of the Suzuki Ignis, you're on the right track.