What is an electric car heat pump and how does it work?

Heat pumps. You may have heard about these as a sustainable way for heating your home, but they can also be found in electric cars. In fact, an increasing number of new electric cars are offered with a battery heat pump, either as an option or as standard, and they can have a big impact on range – particularly in colder weather.

Alongside regenerative braking systems and one-pedal driving, heat pumps are important to understand if you’re going electric. Here, we’ll explain what heat pumps are and how they work, and whether it’s worth ensuring your next electric car has one.

What is an electric car heat pump?