The fastest charging electric cars in the UK

If you're thinking of buying an electric car but have no experience of charging one up, you might be concerned about how long it will take to replenish your car's battery.

Well, the bad news is, it will take longer to 'fill up' even the best electric cars than any petrol or diesel vehicle. However, if you can find a fast enough public charger and have a car with rapid charging capability, you can slash the time it does take.

To help you decide whether electric motoring is for you and, if it is, which model suits your lifestyle, below we listed all the electric cars and SUVs we've test-driven, and ranked them in order of the maximum charging speed rating (in kW) available across the model range.