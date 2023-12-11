2024 Porsche Macan electric SUV: first ride review

Like the Q6 e-tron, which we’ve already had the chance to drive, the Macan gets its energy from a 100kWh (gross capacity) battery which can be charged at a peak rate of 270kW. If you use the fastest chargers, then, the new Macan could receive up to 62 miles of range in just four minutes, while a 10-80% top-up could take as little as 22 minutes.

To help buyers find those top-end chargers, Porsche is building its own charging stations, dubbed Turbochargers – initially in Germany and Switzerland, but potentially in the UK in future.

As for the new Macan’s range, some models will be capable of travelling up to 310 miles between charges. That’s less than the Q6 E-tron receives from the same battery – that car has a range of up to 373 miles, depending on which version you choose – but it’s more than you’d get from any version of either the BMW iX3 or Mercedes EQC.