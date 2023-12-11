2024 Porsche Macan electric SUV: first ride review
New Porsche Macan EV offers up to 603bhp and a range of up to 310 miles – and we've already ridden in a late-stage prototype...
On sale Spring 2024 | Price from £75,000 (est)
Will a rose by any other name smell as sweet? The new Porsche Macan electric SUV will give us the chance to find out.
You see, while the new Macan will look like a Porsche – indeed, these photos of late-stage prototype versions show that it’ll have a more angular, muscular look than today’s Macan, along with a more swooping coupé-SUV shape – it shares many of its components with the upcoming Audi Q6 e-Tron. But while the dual electric motors in that car produce a maximum of 510bhp, the Macan’s put out a heady 603bhp.
In range-topping versions of the Macan, those motors power both the front and rear wheels, giving this sports SUV four-wheel drive. And with more than 738lb ft of pulling power available, getting up to motorway speeds shouldn’t take long at all – indeed, the 0-62mph sprint should take less than 4.4sec.
It’s expected that in time, the new Macan’s line-up will encompass less powerful models with single motors and rear-wheel drive, too.
Like the Q6 e-tron, which we’ve already had the chance to drive, the Macan gets its energy from a 100kWh (gross capacity) battery which can be charged at a peak rate of 270kW. If you use the fastest chargers, then, the new Macan could receive up to 62 miles of range in just four minutes, while a 10-80% top-up could take as little as 22 minutes.
To help buyers find those top-end chargers, Porsche is building its own charging stations, dubbed Turbochargers – initially in Germany and Switzerland, but potentially in the UK in future.
As for the new Macan’s range, some models will be capable of travelling up to 310 miles between charges. That’s less than the Q6 E-tron receives from the same battery – that car has a range of up to 373 miles, depending on which version you choose – but it’s more than you’d get from any version of either the BMW iX3 or Mercedes EQC.
Porsche Macan prototype on track passenger review
We’ve ridden as a passenger in the new Macan at Porsche’s development track in Leipzig, Germany.
The track simulates many of the most famous corners from race tracks around the world, so should push the Macan further than most owners will reasonably ask of it.
Sure enough, the new Macan is grin-inducingly fast if you want it to be, especially when our driver engaged the launch control mode, and sent us hurtling from standstill to 125mph in less time than it’s taken you to read this sentence. Indeed, despite its hefty weight and batteries, this Macan feels more agile than the previous car.
That agility is helped by the Macan’s new rear-wheel steering feature. At low speeds, the rear wheels turn at opposite angles to the fronts, shortening the car’s turning circle by more than a metre and making it easy to manoeuvre around car parks and city streets.
At higher speeds, the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the fronts, helping to improve stability. On our short test route, the car stayed remarkably flat through corners.
Porsche Macan prototype off-road passenger review
Drivers will be able to select from Normal, Sport, Sport Plus and Off-Road driving modes, with the latter optimising the car’s systems for gravel, mud or snow.
While a Land Rover Defender or Mercedes G-Class will take you even further off the beaten track, witnessing the Macan tackle a 38-degree incline as if it was just another bump in the road left us under no illusions that, if the going got tough, the Macan would keep going.
Even on rutted gravel tracks, the ride wasn’t uncomfortable, despite the large alloy wheels of our test car – buyers will be able to order wheels up to 22in in diameter – thanks to the air suspension which will be fitted as standard on top-end versions.
Inside, the new Macan gets the same three-screen setup as the new Porsche Panamera, which consists of a 12.6in digital instrument cluster, 10.9in central infotainment touchscreen and, optionally, a separate 10.9in touchscreen for the front passenger. That passenger screen can display journey information or stream video from Netflix and other providers, but is tinted so that it cannot be seen from the driver’s side.
There’s also an optional head-up display, which uses augmented reality technology to place some information, such as directions from the sat-nav, directly into your line of sight.
In our testing on the new Panamera, we found the system easy to get along with – and we appreciated that, like in the Macan, there are now physical toggles to adjust the climate settings.
The front seats provide lots of support through fast corners and should be comfortable on longer trips, and while fitting a third passenger onto the rear bench is likely to be a squeeze, two taller adults will find they have plenty of head and legroom. We liked that every surface we touched felt premium and built to last, too, even those lower down in the interior.
We didn’t get to look inside the Macan’s boot, but we’d expect it to offer at least as much space as the outgoing car, which means your holiday luggage is unlikely to trouble it.
While prices have yet to be revealed, it’s expected that this all-electric Macan will take a big jump compared with today’s car, likely starting from around £75,000, with range-topping versions coming in at around £90,000 – that’s more than the mooted-£80,000 starting price of Audi’s range-topping SQ6 e-tron.
The electric Macan will join the current Taycan in a growing line-up of Porsche electric cars – a line-up which will expand even further with electric versions of the 718 Cayman and Boxster, the next-generation Cayenne, plus a new range-topping seven-seat SUV. All are due before 2030.
