What is WLTP? Official economy and emissions tests explained

What is the WLTP test?

The WLTP test for fuel economy is more rigorous and complex than the NEDC tests, which were in use in one form or another since 1992. They were widely recognised as being out-of-date.

Like the NEDC, the WLTP tests are conducted in a laboratory to ensure they’re consistently repeatable, but the challenges the car goes through are more representative of modern, real-world driving.

For instance, the test is 30 minutes long rather than 20 minutes, and it’s more than twice as long in terms of distance (14 miles rather than seven miles). On top of this, it includes a greatly reduced amount of time at a standstill (13% rather than 23.7%), a higher average speed (29mph rather than 21mph) and a regulated and more realistic test temperature (14 degrees in Europe rather than the 20-30 degree range).

It’s important to note that this test isn’t designed to tell car buyers what fuel economy they will get from a specific vehicle; the purpose is to make it easier for them to compare the fuel economy of different models. Factors such as traffic, the use of heating and air conditioning and how many people are travelling in the car will affect the mpg a car achieves.