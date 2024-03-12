Inaccuracy of official EV range figures exposed

What Car? is calling for a new testing regime which provides drivers with realistic range estimates for both summer and winter conditions, to ensure buyers aren’t left disappointed and put off electric cars. However, in the absence of this, the What Car? Real Range testing provides drivers with figures that are in line with what they can expect to achieve on the road.

To find out how far the 12 EVs could really go on a full charge in winter, we took them to a private test centre and drove them until their batteries were flat.

The 12 cars were charged to 100%, before being left out in the open overnight, for roughly 14 hours in 6-10deg C ambient conditions. Then the following morning they were plugged in again to check they were still fully charged, plus their tyre pressures were checked to ensure these were at the recommended levels, the climate control systems were set to 21deg C and the headlights were switched to dipped beam.

Eco (or the closest equivalent) driving mode was selected, and the cars were left in their default regenerative braking setting – or if an ‘automatic’ or ‘adaptive’ mode was available, this was selected.

For the tests themselves, the cars followed a route of roughly 15 miles, which included 2.6 miles of simulated stop-start urban driving, four miles at a steady 50mph and eight miles at a constant 70mph. At the end of each loop, there was a driver swap and a change in running order so that no car was at a disadvantage.