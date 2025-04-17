Deal of the Day: Lease a Volkswagen ID 4 from £331 per month

Inside, the ID 4 gets a straightforward infotainment system, with shortcut buttons that make it easy to operate on the move. You get a decent amount of tech, too, with sat-nav, Android Auto and Apple Carplay all standard on every version.

Interior space is a particular highlight on the ID 4, with more than enough space for even the tallest of passengers. And if you often carry around lots of equipment, then the ID 4’s 543-litre boot shouldn’t disappoint – indeed, it’s larger than that of the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Kia EV6.

Our Deal of the Day comes in Match trim, with 19in wheels, heated front seats, keyless entry and start, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and dual-zone climate control.

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great VW ID 4 deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.