Deal of the Day: Lease a Volkswagen ID 4 from £331 per month
The Volkswagen ID 4 is a capable and practical electric SUV, and you could get one from just £331 per month...
If you’re in the market for an electric car that offers plenty of space and a decent range, then the Volkswagen ID 4 could be the one for you. And thanks to our leasing deals, you could put one on your driveway for as little as £331 per month.
To do that, you’ll need to sign up for a 24 month contract with an annual 6000 mile limit and an initial payment of £3970.92. Yet even on a more common 36 month, 10,000 mile agreement with six months initial rental (£2563.92), monthly payments are just £472.32.
See all VW ID 4 leasing deals
There’s plenty of versions of the ID 4, with two different battery options, power outputs ranging from 168bhp to 295bhp and the option of all-wheel drive. Our Deal of the Day comes with a 77kWh battery, which is good for a range of 339 miles. It also gets 282bhp in Pro guise, which is the second of three different power outputs, and is our favourite version of the ID 4.
The ID 4 is composed and capable to drive, with responsive steering and an assured amount of grip. If you drive a lot around town, you’ll be pootling around in comfort, thanks to the near-silent electric motor.
Inside, the ID 4 gets a straightforward infotainment system, with shortcut buttons that make it easy to operate on the move. You get a decent amount of tech, too, with sat-nav, Android Auto and Apple Carplay all standard on every version.
Interior space is a particular highlight on the ID 4, with more than enough space for even the tallest of passengers. And if you often carry around lots of equipment, then the ID 4’s 543-litre boot shouldn’t disappoint – indeed, it’s larger than that of the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Kia EV6.
Our Deal of the Day comes in Match trim, with 19in wheels, heated front seats, keyless entry and start, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and dual-zone climate control.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great VW ID 4 deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
