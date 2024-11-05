Volkswagen ID 7 long-term test: report 6

The car Volkswagen ID 7 Pro Match Run by Stuart Milne, digital editor Why it’s here SUVs are flavour of the month, but can a low-slung, sleek hatchback be the ideal family car? Needs to be spacious, comfortable and brimming with the tech expected of a long-distance executive cruiser

5 November 2024 – Roll over Beethoven

“You know my temperature's risin’, and the jukebox blows a fuse,” sang Chuck Berry. And that’s summed up my recent experience with my Volkswagen ID 7.

You see, I've been getting warmer in my car while, like flocks of migratory birds, the country’s thermometers are heading south as we hurtle headlong towards winter.

It’s far from my favourite time of year because I’m often leaving home – and returning – in dank, cold weather. But in the ID 7 the temperature has been rising because it’s the first time I’ve really felt the effects of its optional heat pump. The gadget harvests heat generated by the battery and other components, allowing it to feed warm air into the car’s interior. Put simply, it works like a fridge in reverse.