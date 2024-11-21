Volkswagen ID 7 long-term test: report 7

The car Volkswagen ID 7 Pro Match Run by Stuart Milne, digital editor Why it’s here SUVs are flavour of the month, but can a low-slung, sleek hatchback be the ideal family car? Needs to be spacious, comfortable and brimming with the tech expected of a long-distance executive cruiser

21 November 2024 – Clean machine

Bang! And the dirt has gone. The words of Cillit Bang’s Barry Scott which have been ringing in my ears for the last few weeks, since the weather has started to close in.

I’ve no problem with rolling up my sleeves and giving my Volkswagen ID 7 a wash – even though there’s rather lot of it to clean – because I find it a rather therapeutic way to spend a lunchtime. But no amount of washing seems to be able to keep the car’s front and rear parking sensors clear.

They seem to be particularly sensitive to road grime. So much, in fact, that rather like a parent wiping a child’s runny nose, I find myself walking around the car with a tissue to keep the cameras clean. The reasons for the grubby front camera are obvious, but I wonder if the ID 7's slippery shape encourages dirt to flick up the back of the car, right where the camera sits.