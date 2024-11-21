NEW REVIEWS:

Home
Feature
Volkswagen ID 7 long-term test: report 7
feature

Volkswagen ID 7 long-term test: report 7

With the promise of space, comfort and a long range, could the VW ID 7 be the perfect posh commuter car? We're living with one to find out...

Volkswagen ID 7 dirty parking camera
Author Avatar
by
Stuart Milne
Published21 November 2024
Car reviews
View all new car
reviews

The car Volkswagen ID 7 Pro Match Run by Stuart Milne, digital editor

Why it’s here SUVs are flavour of the month, but can a low-slung, sleek hatchback be the ideal family car?

Needs to be spacious, comfortable and brimming with the tech expected of a long-distance executive cruiser

Miles covered 12,429 Price £51,550 Target price £51,550 Price as tested £56,080 Official range 381 miles Test range 316 miles

21 November 2024 – Clean machine

Bang! And the dirt has gone. The words of Cillit Bang’s Barry Scott which have been ringing in my ears for the last few weeks, since the weather has started to close in.

I’ve no problem with rolling up my sleeves and giving my Volkswagen ID 7 a wash – even though there’s rather lot of it to clean – because I find it a rather therapeutic way to spend a lunchtime. But no amount of washing seems to be able to keep the car’s front and rear parking sensors clear.

They seem to be particularly sensitive to road grime. So much, in fact, that rather like a parent wiping a child’s runny nose, I find myself walking around the car with a tissue to keep the cameras clean. The reasons for the grubby front camera are obvious, but I wonder if the ID 7's slippery shape encourages dirt to flick up the back of the car, right where the camera sits.

Car deals
View all deals

The rear camera does have a tiny washer jet, operated via a button on the touchscreen. Trouble is, it doesn’t blast with enough force to really make a difference.

The ID 7’s nose-wiping has become a thrice-weekly habit because I rely on the cameras more than in almost any other car. It’s longer than a Range Rover Sport and wider than a Mercedes S-Class, but the VW's sleek design makes it quite tricky to judge the extremities when parking.

Volkswagen ID 7 dirty rear parking camera screen

A lack of a rear wiper might endow the car with a sleeker look, but it makes parking even trickier, especially on a damp morning when the gentle rake of the glass is covered in condensation. It usually clears after a few minutes’ on the road, but I need to run a squeegee over it to safely reverse off the driveway.

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

Read more about our long-term Volkswagen ID 7 >>

Read about more long-term test cars >>

Buy a new car with What Car?

Like the sound of the Volkswagen ID 7?

If so, check out our New Car Deals pages to see how much you could save on a Volkswagen ID 7.

We’ve got the biggest selection of discounted new cars available in the UK.

News and advice
Volkswagen ID 7 front, cold weather
Feature

Volkswagen ID 7 long-term test: report 6

Volkswagen ID 7 rear, standing with telescope
Feature

Volkswagen ID 7 long-term test: report 5

Volkswagen ID 7 windows
Feature

Volkswagen ID 7 long-term test: report 4

Volkswagen ID 7 front three quarter parked at the coast
Feature

Volkswagen ID 7 long-term test: report 3

VW ID7 Pro Match, blue, front static in front of tent
Feature

Volkswagen ID 7 long-term test: report 2

Volkswagen ID 7 LT front cornering
Feature

Volkswagen ID 7 long-term test: report 1

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSOIMPACTREPORT