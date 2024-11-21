Volkswagen ID 7 long-term test: report 7
With the promise of space, comfort and a long range, could the VW ID 7 be the perfect posh commuter car? We're living with one to find out...
The car Volkswagen ID 7 Pro Match Run by Stuart Milne, digital editor
Why it’s here SUVs are flavour of the month, but can a low-slung, sleek hatchback be the ideal family car?
Needs to be spacious, comfortable and brimming with the tech expected of a long-distance executive cruiser
Miles covered 12,429 Price £51,550 Target price £51,550 Price as tested £56,080 Official range 381 miles Test range 316 miles
21 November 2024 – Clean machine
Bang! And the dirt has gone. The words of Cillit Bang’s Barry Scott which have been ringing in my ears for the last few weeks, since the weather has started to close in.
I’ve no problem with rolling up my sleeves and giving my Volkswagen ID 7 a wash – even though there’s rather lot of it to clean – because I find it a rather therapeutic way to spend a lunchtime. But no amount of washing seems to be able to keep the car’s front and rear parking sensors clear.
They seem to be particularly sensitive to road grime. So much, in fact, that rather like a parent wiping a child’s runny nose, I find myself walking around the car with a tissue to keep the cameras clean. The reasons for the grubby front camera are obvious, but I wonder if the ID 7's slippery shape encourages dirt to flick up the back of the car, right where the camera sits.
The rear camera does have a tiny washer jet, operated via a button on the touchscreen. Trouble is, it doesn’t blast with enough force to really make a difference.
The ID 7’s nose-wiping has become a thrice-weekly habit because I rely on the cameras more than in almost any other car. It’s longer than a Range Rover Sport and wider than a Mercedes S-Class, but the VW's sleek design makes it quite tricky to judge the extremities when parking.
A lack of a rear wiper might endow the car with a sleeker look, but it makes parking even trickier, especially on a damp morning when the gentle rake of the glass is covered in condensation. It usually clears after a few minutes’ on the road, but I need to run a squeegee over it to safely reverse off the driveway.
